Republicans Must Not Compromise on Guns Again

Republicans, like ex-Rep. Peter King, are talking about compromising yet again on guns at a time when Progressives are becoming more violent and riling up their angriest Democrats against Christians and conservatives. The Times is pushing surrender on guns and abortion, even when most mass killers are leftists.

Some Republicans suggested Tennessee Governor Lee wasn’t going far enough and Republicans needed to give up the fantasy of the second amendment.

Republicans must not compromise again. They just signed a gun control bill and are still vilified.

In one week, a transgender shooter killed six Christians. Police in Colorado stopped another transgender shooter. Then, this week, a leftwing BLM-supporting, conservative-hating Democrat with pronouns in his Twitter bio decided to murder five people in a bank. The left is turning more and more violent, the FBI is worried about religious Catholics, and the press is trying to weaken Republicans.

As Dan McLaughlin said, “All the people who asked why Republicans do nothing about guns got a bunch of Republican support, passed a bill, then immediately resumed claiming Republicans have never done anything about guns.”

“It also suggests that we have seen a paradigm shift in this country that now Republicans see the anti-gun violence movement as being more powerful than the gun lobby.”@ChrisMurphyCT says “the pressure is on” for GOP to reach bipartisan compromise on guns: pic.twitter.com/FFCSEQMFuS — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) April 11, 2023

The truth is that we don’t follow the gun laws we currently have in place. Until we do that, no one should pass more gun laws.

Republicans believe that criminals with guns should go to jail. Democrats don’t. So who wants more gun violence? Chief of the D.C. Metro PD, Robert J. Contee: “The average homicide suspect has been arrested 11 times prior to committing a homicide.” pic.twitter.com/vydi2RPSa1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2023

Banning assault rifles is the latest demand. Republicans won’t get credit if they compromise and will still get vilified.

In 2014, the New York Times admitted the Assault Weapons Ban did nothing to curb gun violence in America. [So-called assault weapons are just rifles]

[I]n the 10 years since the previous ban lapsed, even gun control advocates acknowledge a larger truth: The law that barred the sale of assault weapons from 1994 to 2004 made little difference.

It turns out that big, scary military rifles don’t kill the vast majority of the 11,000 Americans murdered with guns each year. Little handguns do.

In 2012, only 322 people were murdered with any kind of rifle, F.B.I. data shows.

The continuing focus on assault weapons stems from the media’s obsessive focus on mass shootings, which disproportionately involve weapons like the AR-15, a civilian version of the military M16 rifle. This, in turn, obscures some grim truths about who is really dying from gunshots.

Annually, 5,000 to 6,000 black men are murdered with guns. Black men amount to only 6 percent of the population. Yet of the 30 Americans on average shot to death each day, half are black males.

Most crimes are committed with handguns, and if you are a black male, you are more likely to be killed with a handgun by another black male.

COMPROMISE MEANS VILIFICATION

If you compromise, you will be viilified within days. That’s how Democrats roll.

Erick Erickson notes, “Barack Obama and the Democrats could have quickly reauthorized the assault weapons ban between September 25, 2009, and February 4, 2010, when the Democrats had a 60-seat filibuster-proof majority Senate majority and control of the US House. But they chose not to and fundraised off the issue instead.”

There is no path forward for Republicans. You can’t compromise with Democrats and win, especially as they make the country far more dangerous with open borders and riling up their craziest base.

