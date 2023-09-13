NY Gov Hochul Warns Prior Vaccination Won’t Help You

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul might want you to be her apostle again and get vaccinated. She had people terrified last time.

“Tell everybody, don’t rely on the fact that you had a vaccine in the past; it will not help you this time.”

Watch:

In September 2021, she called for people to become her “apostles” as she flashed her ‘vaxxed’ necklace.

“I wear the vaccinated necklace all the time to say ‘I’m vaccinated,’ she preached. “All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated. You’re the smart ones.” [And the rest of you are stupid]

“But you know there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know this. They are. I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, ‘We owe this to each other. We love one another.’ Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, ‘Please get vaccinated because I love you. I want you to live.”

She codified quarantine, masks, and mandatory vaccination. She became despotic.

