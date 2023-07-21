NYC Gives $13M to George Floyd Rioters -There Will Be More

Reuters reports that the city of New York has agreed to pay $13 million to hundreds of people arrested during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations [riots], according to attorneys for the plaintiffs, who said it was the largest class action settlement ever paid to protesters [rioters] in the United States.

These people are far-left rioters who attacked police, looted stores, and damaged buildings. People died, and many innocent people were terrorized.

The city agreed Wednesday to pay $9,950 to each of the more than 1,300 protesters arrested by New York police officers during various protests between May 28 and June 4, 2020.

THE PAYMENTS TO THE FAR-LEFT RIOTERS HAVE NO END DATE

“While making a massive number of protesters financially whole is an immense victory to be celebrated, the city’s taxpayers will need to keep shelling out millions until City Hall stops bowing to the worst violent whims of the NYPD,” Remy Green, one of the plaintiff attorneys, said in a statement, referring to the New York Police Department.

This will go on endlessly, as Green says. In a separate settlement in March, New York agreed to pay an estimated $7 million to more than 300 people arrested during a June 4, 2020, demonstration in New York’s Bronx borough.

The problem for New York City is too many unemployable illegal crossers and rich people leaving. Tax revenue is down over 30% in one year. Where is this money going to come from?

New York City is where criminals are rewarded, and the police are imprisoned, attacked, and vilified.

Reuters says people arrested on other charges, such as arson or property destruction, will be excluded from the settlement, which still requires approval by U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon.

Notice attacks on the police and looting are ignored.

New York City’s ‘prosecutors’ dropped charges against most of the rioters who raised hell. This includes hundreds of rioters.

Hundreds of alleged looters and rioters busted last year in protests over George Floyd’s murder by police have had their charges dropped.

In The Bronx — which saw fires in the street and mass looting in June 2020 — more than 60 percent of arrestees have had charges dropped. This is according to the investigation by NBC New York.

Reuters adds:

The City and NYPD remain committed to ensuring the public is safe, and people’s right to peaceful expression is protected,” it said.

Protesters across 18 locations, including Union Square, Central Park, and Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, were subjected to improper use of pepper spray, excessive force with batons, and other unlawful tactics such as “kettling,” court documents show.

Kettling is a tactic where police corral protesters into a tight space or encircle them, effectively trapping them.

Those are riot control techniques. Corraling them when they are out of control or heading in that direction is the intelligent thing to do. What are police supposed to do?

THE GEORGE FLOYD ASTRO TURF RIOTS

The 2020 race riots spread throughout the country starting in late May. This was after George Floyd, a man foaming at the mouth from drugs, died as an officer constrained him. Communist anarchists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter then led violent riots in dozens of cities.

In the months-long chaos, hundreds of businesses and other buildings were burned to the ground. Dozens of civilians were murdered in the streets. Over $2 billion worth of damage was caused nationwide.

The DOJ and FBI did nothing. It makes you wonder whose side they’re on. It looks like they’re getting paid off for their work in burning down cities.

