Georgia DA Claims That DJT Led a Sprawling Racketeering Enterprise

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has been holding off on racketeering charges against Donald Trump until the DOJ special counsel proceeded with his charges. Several leaks have indicated she’s considering racketeering charges against him and his allies. Now, in another leak that ended up in The Guardian, Willis alleges she has evidence of a sprawling racketeering indictment.

The Guardian reported:

The Fulton County district attorney investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia has developed evidence to charge a sprawling racketeering indictment next month, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show the existence of an “enterprise” – and a pattern of racketeering activity that is predicated on at least two “qualifying” crimes.

In the Trump investigation, the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, has evidence to pursue a racketeering indictment predicated on statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass, the people said.

[…]

For the computer trespass charge, where prosecutors would have to show that defendants used a computer or network without authority to interfere with a program or data, that would include the breach of voting machines in Coffee County, the two people said.

Fani Willis ran on indicting Donald Trump. In March, her office leaked information that she plans to bring racketeering and conspiracy charges against Donald Trump. She is treating him as if he were Mafia or a cartel kingpin. This is our most significant threat to democracy outside of the invasion of our border. It is the ultimate destruction of any equitable treatment under the law.

As Mike Davis reported, the indictments in Georgia and Manhattan appeared imminent in March. But she delayed pending charges in DC.

This is over the ridiculous exaggerations of a phone call with Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State.

Fani Willis led a dysfunctional investigation of DJT. It doesn’t matter to Democrats. She had one agenda upon entering the office. And that was to indict Donald Trump.

