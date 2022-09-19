NYC Mayor to Use Cruise Ships for Aliens Coming Illegally?

NYC Mayor Adams decried the migrant “humanitarian crisis” that has brought over 11,000 illegal aliens to the city. He is blaming Texas Gov. Abbott instead of Joe Biden. Now, he’s looking to use cruise ships for the overflow from homeless shelters.

Biden Democrats want open borders and sanctuary cities. Now they must accept accountability.

Gov. Abbott has bused about 2,500 illegal aliens to New York City. Texas is getting more than that each day thanks to Biden Democrats. Today alone, by 1:30 EST, 3,567 illegal aliens crossed the border. Many went into Texas.

Commandeering Cruise Ships

Adams is now considering commandeering cruise ships to house migrants as the system is “nearing its breaking point.” He will have to pay of course.

When will these city mayors tell the truth? Biden Democrats have opened our southern border. More than 6 million, not 2 million unvetted illegal aliens, have poured into the country under Joe Biden.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized the bussing of migrants as a “humanitarian crisis made by human hands” as the city looks for alternate ways to house the influx of asylum seekers from the southern border.

How do they know these people are legitimate asylum seekers? Many are opportunists, criminals, and terrorists.

Very few meet the qualifications of asylum under US laws which Democrats refuse to follow.

Republican leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have flown and bused immigrants from the border to northern states to send a much-needed message. Since May, CNN reported that some 11,000 asylum seekers had entered New York’s shelter system, including about 2,500 bused to the state from Texas.

“We should be clear that this is, as you stated, a humanitarian crisis created by human hands, and it is an all-hands-on-deck moment where we’re all supposed to come together and coordinate,” Adams told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 a month pour into the border states, destroying border towns with crime and poverty. Let him commandeer cruise ships and ruin their business next. Great solution.

It is a humanitarian crisis with illegal aliens dying every day, but it was caused by Biden Democrats.

