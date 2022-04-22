NYT Writers: Old J6 News to Ding McCarthy and Trump

Two writers from the far-left New York Times put out a book to sell, titled, This Will Not Pass. In the book, they report a so-called “stunning” exchange between Pelosi ally Liz Cheney and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

This is meant to keep J6 alive to hurt Republicans in November – that’s an opinion but it’s most likely accurate.

The story itself is old news. Kevin McCarthy did not support Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 riot and rally. However, he might have lied to the Times when they called.

In the beginning, on January 6, McCarthy was not supportive of Donald Trump. Then he met with him and changed his mind. By January 11th, after he met with Trump, he said DJT felt he shared some of the blame. McCarthy wanted him to apologize to Vice President Pence. Since that time, he has become very supportive of DJT.

The “stunningness” of it centers around McCarthy asking Trump to resign and then lying by saying he didn’t. It’s unfortunate the press never cared about Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Clinton, and the rest of them lying continuously about Russiagate and Ukrainegate to overturn the results of the election.

Biden and his family are thoroughly corrupt and no one cares, but this nothing story is a scandal apparently.

The House GOP leadership call in question on Jan. 10, 2021, four days after the Capitol J6 riot/parade:

McCarthy: “Liz, you on the phone?”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.): “Yeah, I’m, here. Thanks, Kevin. … Are you hearing that he might resign? Is there any reason to think that might happen?”

McCarthy: “I’ve had a few discussions. My gut tells me no. I’m seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight. I haven’t talked to him in a couple days. From what I know of him— I mean, you guys all know him, too. Do you think he’d ever back away? But what I think I’m going to do is, I’m going to call him.” …

“[T]he only discussion I would have with him is that I think this [impeachment resolution] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take.

“But I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

“Now this is one personal fear I have. I do not want to get in any conversation about [Vice President] Pence pardoning.”

Cheney claims she didn’t leak it and doesn’t know who did. However, not so long ago, she came out publicly to say McCarthy must go. You can believe her or not if you want.

This is McCarthy’s statement:

A McCarthy spokesperson said, “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign.” Okay, that’s the spokesman paid to take the hits. As for the McCarthy statement, it leaves open the door for it being taken out of context.

This is the tape of his call with the allegedly innocent Liz Cheney:

I’m not a big McCarthy fan, however, this just sounds like a scared political leader wondering what the best move would be for everyone. Was he just influenced by Cheney and thinking aloud?

We have other questions. Was this taken out of context? Did he ever ask Donald Trump to resign? Did he forget the conversation? Was he just trying to sort out what happened? In the early days, the political situation looked worse than it was, although it was bad. He was looking at it from the standpoint of party survival.

That is a problem with Republicans — they get scared. Democrats just get meaner.

