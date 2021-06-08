Obama is back [did he leave?] trash-talking and sabotaging



















“Outside Independence Hall when the Constitutional Convention of 1787 ended, Mrs. Powel of Philadelphia asked Benjamin Franklin, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” With no hesitation whatsoever, Franklin responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.” ~ as recorded by Constitution signer James McHenry in his diary

Barack Obama has made some recent dramatic appearances to bolster his agenda now pushed in the White House by figurehead Joe and the well-placed Obama staff.

The former president said in a new interview that “certain right-wing media venues” are capitalizing on stoking the fears of white Americans.

He sat down with CNN’s propagandist Anderson Cooper for a lengthy interview. Naturally, they talked about his views on race while he was in office. [Isn’t he still in office? His office is only two miles from the White House, you know.]

One example, in particular, Obama brought up was the reaction to him saying Cambridge police acted “stupidly” in arresting professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. at his own home.

“Not only did that cause a firestorm,” Obama told Cooper, “but subsequent polling showed that my support among white voters dropped more precipitously after that — what should have been a minor, trivial incident — than anything else during my presidency.”

The reason that happened is that it was starting to become clear that he hated the police and was, at best, a racialist, who was not going to unite us.

He went on to say this about right-wing media:

I also think that there are certain right-wing media venues, for example, that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened and that people are trying to take advantage of them.

The changing demographics are deliberate so Democrats can have all the power of government. They have already demonstrated they will abuse that power. So, yeah, the Right is not pleased.

Obama shamelessly repeated the Charleston lie and went on to condemn Donald Trump for criticizing the obviously tainted election [corrupt mail-in ballots, laws changed illegally, ballots sent out willy nilly, no chain of custody of drop boxes, Zucker boxes, and so on.]

He is also saying in the clip below that because the Republicans didn’t reject Donald Trump, they are immoral or something like that.

Our Republic Won’t Always Be There

Obama admitted that our democracy isn’t something that we should just assume will always be there.

“My hope is that the tides will turn,” Obama said of our current political moment. “But that does require each of us to understand that this experiment in democracy is not self-executing. It doesn’t happen just automatically.”

It’s not an experiment for him to toy with, but he obviously thinks it is.

Donald Trump led in a very traditional way. Obama is the revolutionary.

It should be noted that the USA is a Republic, not a socialist democracy, and it is Barack Obama who is trying to destroy it. He is the great saboteur of our Republic while pushing socialism as if that’s ‘who we are.’

Watch:

Fmr. Pres. Obama to Anderson Cooper on the GOP: “I thought that there were enough guardrails institutionally that even after Trump was elected that you would have the so-called Republican establishment [step in]…we did not see that Republican establishment say hold on, time out” pic.twitter.com/f81z3I3e5v — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 8, 2021

Related

















