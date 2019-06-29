Obama Judge Stops Parts of the Wall! Time to Go Rogue?

On Friday an Obama-appointed judge in California blocked President Donald Trump’s plans to use a national emergency declaration to obtain the funds needed to build the wall along our southern border.

Last month U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., a well-known activist judge, issued an injunction that blocked the Trump administration from using $1 billion in funds from a Pentagon-operated drug interdiction account to construct certain parts of the wall in Arizona and California.

In his latest ruling Friday, Gilliam, Obama’s main man, expanded the $1 billion to $2.5 billion.

“[He] blocked construction on four of the administration’s highest-priority projects on the U.S.-Mexico border spanning 79 miles near El Centro, Calif., and Tucson. The Pentagon had moved to fund the projects using $1.5 billion transferred into a Defense Department counterdrug program from military pay and training accounts,” The Washington Post reported.

He left room for appeal and the President still has $4.7 billion.

Giliam’s also an anti-Hobby Lobby judge.

The President responded:

Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us on a section of the Southern Wall that is already under construction. This is a ruling against Border Security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. We are asking for an expedited appeal!

GO NUCLEAR

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) wants the President to go nuclear and defy these nationwide injunctions.

Roy was speaking on BlazeTV’s “Steve Deace Show” when he said it’s time for a “Jacksonian moment” from President Trump.

“You’ve talked about the court challenges this administration faces virtually any time it tries to honor any of its campaign pledges. What legal advice would you give them? At what point … would you advise them to stop taking [nationwide] injunctions and all the rest of this seriously?” host Steve Deace asked.

“I would tell the president to do that now. The time is now,” Roy responded. “We need a Jacksonian moment where the president of the United States looks at the courts and says, ‘you enforce that law.’”

President Andrew Jackson is famously attributed with responding to a Supreme Court opinion he had no intention of abiding by, saying, “John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it!”

it's time for @realdonaldtrump to stand up and DEFY the courts on immigration.