Obama’s US Ambassadors Conspired With His FBI/DOJ to Destroy Trump

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Sean Hannity on his show Monday night that information is coming out that will “show” there was no collusion and it was all a hoax. Even some sitting U.S. ambassadors conspired with the FBI and the Justice Department to destroy President Trump.

“It’s additional information that is coming out that will show not only was there no collusion, but there was a coordinated effort to take this president down,” Meadows said.

“We talk about the ‘Deep State.’ There are players now, even ambassadors, that are sitting ambassadors that were involved in part of this with the FBI-DOJ.”

“As we look at this, it’s time that we show the American people what’s out there, declassify some of those documents,” added Meadows, a member of the House Oversight Committee.

“I think when the American people see what I’ve seen, they will judge for themselves and know that this has all been a hoax.”

This all took place during the Obama administration.

A FAKE DOSSIER

Some of Christopher Steele’s testimony from a lawsuit in the U.K. has been released and has already exposed the dossier as an unverified compilation of memos at times relying on newspaper articles and, in one case, a CNN user-generated blog.

The dossier was pushed aggressively by anti-Trump operatives — Christopher Steele and John McCain’s top aide David Kramer — to the D.C. establishment.

More of Steele’s testimony is expected to be released. In addition, Meadows wants documents he has seen de-classified and released. They will prove the Russia-Trump conspiracy/collusion was a hoax from the beginning.

The dossier was opposition research funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and her DNC. She was in full control of the DNC, according to Donna Brazile.

If all this is true, will we find out if it all went down without then-President Obama’s knowledge or approval or with it? Will we ever know?

The President tweeted this Tuesday morning: