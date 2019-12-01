Oberlin College defends it’s anti-Israel memorial to dead terrorists

Oberlin College allowed a student display in a main area of campus to commemorate the deaths of 25 Palestinian terrorists at the hands of Israel military. The Ohio college defended it — free speech and all.

Students put up a memorial with flags and signs to protest a recent Israeli airstrike that killed 25 terrorists.

The signs read that Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine and Oberlin Jewish Voice for Peace were commemorating “the lives of these 34 Palestinians who died at the hands of Zionist Settler Colonialism.”

They listed the names and ages of the alleged innocents, including — allegedly — eight children.

EXCEPT THEY WERE NOT COMPLETELY HONEST

There are problems with those claims.

The display did not reveal the terrorist organization affiliation or the fact that the group supported the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the nation of Israel, FOX News reported.

Nor did the information presented on the installation’s sign accurately reflect “a majority of fatalities were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization that is blacklisted by the United States, European Union, and others,” according to The Algemeiner.

IT’S FREE SPEECH YOU KNOW

Oberlin College claimed the controversial move supported free speech, according to FOX News. They care about some free speech in the colleges today, not Ann Coulter’s or Ben Shapiro’s, but definitely that of supporters for terror groups.

“Oberlin students, like all citizens, are entitled to their own thoughts and expressions and are individually accountable for how they engage in public discourse,” the school told the New York Daily News. “Students do not speak for the college, and the college does not dictate the views of its 2,850 students.”

“The opinions presented by the installation were solely those of the student groups that created it and do not represent the views of Oberlin College,” a spokesman for Oberlin said. “Oberlin opposes all forms of anti-Semitism, as we do all forms of prejudice and oppression.”

Oberlin College claims to have a “deep commitment to Jewish life and scholarship,” the New York Daily News reported. They wrote that despite the fact that they have a history of this kind of thing.

In 2016, more than 200 Oberlin College graduates signed an open letter expressing concerns about anti-Semitism at the school. Allowing terrorist memorials doesn’t help.

Oberlin is the college that tried to put a bakery out of business in response to lies told by some youths and Oberlin students.