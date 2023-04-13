Joe Biden Loses His Mind In Ireland

The US doesn’t have a president, and we have more proof. If Joe Biden doesn’t know where his office is, can we safely assume that his thought process is inadequate for the most perfunctory of tasks?

In a Wednesday speech at Ulster University in Northern Ireland, Biden said his office was in the United States Capitol.

“As you walk into my office in the Oval Office in the United States Capitol, Biden said.

We can’t find any evidence of him having an office in the Capitol. He did have a fake Oval Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, but that’s not the Capitol building.

Joe Biden just said the Oval Office is located in the United States Capitol. This is a national emergency. “As you walk into my office in the Oval Office in the United States Capitol…” pic.twitter.com/5tlBM06raJ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 12, 2023

He did this during the campaign. Biden can’t say the simplest things.

I thought the oval office was in the west wing of the White House. Anyway…. pic.twitter.com/fReMkDMmIA — suzy (@Suzy_1776) April 12, 2023

Joe’s Proud of Hunter, Takes Him Off to Ireland

Joe went to Ireland after visiting Northern Ireland. He visited Carlingford Castle and Dundalk in County Louth. He was asked a simple question about the “steps to success” by a young boy, but no one knew what his answer was, so Hunter answered it.

Yes, he brought Hunter as the face of America.

Joe is very proud of his corrupt crackhead son, who tried to sell off the rights of our oil gas assets to China.

By the way, he knew all about Hunter’s business dealings. He was the Big Guy.

Now listen to Joe as he sinks into dementia speech. He sounds like he’s speaking Chinese.

Joe having a normal one in Ireland🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ Freaking embarrassing.

pic.twitter.com/AIGV1cTD8q — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 12, 2023

And yes, he creepy whispered in Ireland.

Biden brought his creepy whisper to Ireland pic.twitter.com/3rEYtJQ0OR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

Here’s a clip of cranky Joe:

Hunter interrupts Joe at a deli in Ireland. JOE: “I’m just comin’ down and looking” HUNTER: “I may want to order something” JOE: “Then you order” pic.twitter.com/cmTYR3MImm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

He still thinks he traveled 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping, yet no Democrat is worried about him having the keys to the nuclear codes.

Biden once again falsely claims he “traveled 17,000 miles with” Xi Jinping in China. That lie has been repeatedly debunked. pic.twitter.com/y4CAFRGn5c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

Pope John Paul II visited Ireland in 1979 and praised them for keeping the faith through the centuries. “I have kept the faith. That has been the ambition of the Irish down the centuries,” the Pope said.

Biden secularized it, which had nothing to do with Pope John Paul and religion.

Joe Biden quotes Pope John Paul II: “I have kept the faith…I’m not talking about religion per se…” pic.twitter.com/sORrqgHhWM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2023

He wasn’t sure how to exit, but Hunter was there to help.

Biden gets confused after his speech in Ireland, so Hunter tells him where to go pic.twitter.com/r3fiYzVbd8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

This was funny. Sensitive security info of his travels went missing, but lo and behold, there they were just tossed on an Irish street.

The Irish will be pleased to know Joe is mostly British.

Anyway, Joe’s hardly Irish. He uses a gimmick to model himself after the Kennedy family. He’s about a third Irish. Most of his ancestry is English, and his family was slave owners. They are related to Jefferson Davis.

🚨Breaking: Sensitive security information with details of Joe Biden’s travel reportedly going missing and then later showing up tossed in the streets of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/Q4WqDOarsl — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 12, 2023

