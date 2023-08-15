One Woman Handed in Thousands of Ballot Registrations in MI in 2020

An explosive confirmation from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, confirmed an initial report from The Gateway Pundit that previously uncovered thousands of potentially fraudulent ballot registrations were handed over to the Muskegon, Michigan, city clerk in 2020.

According to their report, Muskegon police noted that an unnamed woman dumped “8,000 – 10,000 completed voter registration applications,” according to Muskegon City Clerk Meisch.

According to The Detroit News, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office confirmed in a statement that thousands of voter registrations had been submitted by a singular individual in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Allegedly, Nessel claims there is no evidence of fraud. However, the police said they might still be investigating.

It is astounding that a group which got millions from Democrats tried to cast thousands of illegal votes and few know about it because the investigation has dragged 2.5 years.

Far-left Politifact rated The Gateway Pundit’s claims false.

https://x.com/gc22gc/status/1688956093433843712?s=46&t=aUi07AZoPqR7p8bj-gm7eg

