Only Four Dem Candidates Were Barred From the Debate Stage

A remarkable Twenty Democrats, out of twenty- three -four who are running for president in 2020, will be squeezed on to the debate stage June 26 and June 27 in Miami, Florida. Included in the batch are many who haven’t a smidgeon of a chance to win.

Can you guess who the three are? You will find out at the end. [We had to update this after publication. We just found out there are four and we posted that there were three]

THOSE WHO MADE IT ARE GOOD FOR A LAUGH

If you guessed Communist Bill de Blasio, you would be wrong. he raised his polling numbers to a teeny .03 percent and draws crowds of five people, but he will participate. He’s a terrible, terrible mayor by all accounts. We hate him in New York.

The Hollywood inspirational speaker and author Marianne Williamson with 0% polling will be on stage where she can repeat her demand that we turn over a half billion dollars in reparations for starters and she can blather about how we need the insane Green New Deal NOW.

Eric Swalwell, who also polls at 0%, will discuss how he’s not confiscating guns, but rather, he is demanding everyone let the government buy them back (although there is no ‘back’ since the government never owned them).

Gillibrand, the mad hatter of all things far-left, polls at .06% and she can talk about how pro-lifers are evil.

Another 0 percenter, Andrew Yang, wants to give every American $1,000 with money supplied by other Americans. He also wants a China-like social credit system he says won’t be China-like, but it will be. He is hugely supported by the men against circumcision.

BREAKING: Democratic National Committee announces 20 qualifying candidates for first debates. https://t.co/B7MPI6PFDF pic.twitter.com/8FqBDWL3RI — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2019

THE UNFORTUNATE THREE

The three who didn’t make it are Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Mayor Wayne Messam from Florida. Moulton is the candidate Marie Harf left Fox and the show ‘Outnumbered’ to assist in his run.

A fourth person we didn’t know about was also denied a spot on the stage — Mike Gavel. We don’t know who he is.

Did you even know they were running? Most don’t.