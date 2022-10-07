After 10 Years of Harassment, Gender Mafia Comes for Colorado Baker Again

The Colorado baker who won a Supreme Court victory over his refusal to bake a gay wedding cake has been fighting the gender mafia for ten years. He is now forced to challenge a new ruling against him after he declined to bake a gender transition cake.
A transgender attorney sued Jack Phillips for refusing to fulfill her order. Autumn Scardina requested a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside. She wanted the cake to celebrate her gender transition on her birthday.
Phillips refused to make it because of its message, but a judge ruled last year that the case was about a refusal to sell a product, not compelled speech.
Baker’s lawyers are now challenging the ruling, which saw Phillips get a $500 fine.
Via the Daily Mail:
After receiving the ruling against him last year, Phillips’ legal representation said they would appeal the decision and accused Scardina, an attorney, of being an activist who set out to “test” the baker.
“In this case, an activist attorney demanded Jack create custom cakes in order to ”test” Jack and ”correct the errors” of his thinking, and the activist even threatened to sue Jack again if the case is dismissed for any reason,” ADF general counsel, Kristen Waggoner, said in a statement.
“Radical activists and government officials are targeting artists like Jack because they won’t promote messages on marriage and sexuality that violate their core convictions,” the statement added.
Ms. Waggoner said that the case “represents a disturbing trend: the weaponization of our justice system to ruin those with whom the activists disagree.”
Phillips famously won a partial Supreme Court victory in 2018 after he refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.
Big Tech can refuse innocent comments, but an owner of a private bakery can’t refuse to bake a cake with a message that is against his religion.
When the case was first decided I certainly did not see it as a victory. This is the problem with so many SCOTUS decisions. They didn’t really decide on the “merits” of the case but only ruled on procedural grounds. Because of that non-decision I knew full well it would generate the same case again and here we are. Too often we see SCOTUS use punting techniques rather than step up and rule decisively. One can assume they are too scared to render decisions that are clear cut. It’s also why they only take cases on such narrow grounds. Cases brought on different Constitutional grounds are met with “standing” nonsense. As Robert Barnes rightly points out, there is NO “standing” clause in the Constitution. It was made up out of whole cloth for the simple reason to avoid getting involved in certain decisions. The Constitution actually disputes many of the “standing” claims made by SCOTUS.
Autumn Scardina is a greedy mentally ill person, trying to make some easy money. It chose to target that baker to legally harass them.
Indeed! This is not just making a cake. They are engaging the baker to “create” more than just a plain cake. I go to a grocery store for a birthday cake simply because they are more “creative” in the end result. Since I’m not as creative, mine wouldn’t look near as good. To say this is not a matter of creativity is sheer nonsense, because that baker offered to make generic cakes for them.
Gender dysphoria is a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity. Gender dysphoria is mental disorder. ALL of the Alphabet Soup Cult needs to get Mental Care, probably Institutionalized, and kept away from Children. It’s absurd that Politicians are making laws to accommodate the Mentally Ill instead of keeping these cretins away from Children. In today’s world you get a pass for child rape if you are part of the Alphabet Soup Cult, this is just insane!
If you are not a Publicly Traded Corporation, you should not be compelled by Government to serve anyone. A while back a minority refused to leave a business because he was wouldn’t pull up his pants. When the Sheriff arrived he was arrested for indecent exposure since the Law specifically addressed the issue and he was not in compliance with the Law. Counties need to address these Issues with specific Laws that express the Religious and Moral values of the Community. Even the Supreme Court now supports Religious Issues since the Majority of the Court now has people capable of reading.
We used to have things like the Code of Practices for Television Broadcasters, but Liberals used the Courts to push their Liberal subversion on the Public. It’s time for the Public to Push Back and Push back Hard!