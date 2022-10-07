After 10 Years of Harassment, Gender Mafia Comes for Colorado Baker Again

The Colorado baker who won a Supreme Court victory over his refusal to bake a gay wedding cake has been fighting the gender mafia for ten years. He is now forced to challenge a new ruling against him after he declined to bake a gender transition cake.

A transgender attorney sued Jack Phillips for refusing to fulfill her order. Autumn Scardina requested a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside. She wanted the cake to celebrate her gender transition on her birthday.

Phillips refused to make it because of its message, but a judge ruled last year that the case was about a refusal to sell a product, not compelled speech.

Baker’s lawyers are now challenging the ruling, which saw Phillips get a $500 fine.

Via the Daily Mail:

After receiving the ruling against him last year, Phillips’ legal representation said they would appeal the decision and accused Scardina, an attorney, of being an activist who set out to “test” the baker.

“In this case, an activist attorney demanded Jack create custom cakes in order to ”test” Jack and ”correct the errors” of his thinking, and the activist even threatened to sue Jack again if the case is dismissed for any reason,” ADF general counsel, Kristen Waggoner, said in a statement.

“Radical activists and government officials are targeting artists like Jack because they won’t promote messages on marriage and sexuality that violate their core convictions,” the statement added.

Ms. Waggoner said that the case “represents a disturbing trend: the weaponization of our justice system to ruin those with whom the activists disagree.”

Phillips famously won a partial Supreme Court victory in 2018 after he refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Big Tech can refuse innocent comments, but an owner of a private bakery can’t refuse to bake a cake with a message that is against his religion.

Related