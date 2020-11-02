Over 30,000 ballots missing in pro-Trump County in Pennsylvania

75% of Mail-In Ballots in One Pennsylvania County Are Unaccounted For

Over 30,000 mail-in ballots in Butler County Pennsylvania are unaccounted for, causing county election officials to urge voters to utilize one of a few other options, like voting in person.

That is the county where nearly 60,000 people just showed up for a Trump rally.

About 40,000 voters in Butler County Pennsylvania requested mail-in ballots but election officials have confirmed that only 24 percent of those ballots – over 30,000 ballots – have not yet been returned for tabulation.

Butler County went for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 2-to-1 margin, about 66 percent to 29 percent. It is located north of Pittsburgh and boasts approximately 150,000 registered voters. This means nearly one-fifth of all voters in that county have to scramble if they want their votes counted in the 2020 General Election.

County election officials say voters can come to the Bureau of Elections and vote in person. They must provide identification and they will be issued a new mail-in ballot that a voter can return immediately. The original ballot that was mailed will be voided.

