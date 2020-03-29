Partisan Chuck Todd asks Biden if Trump has “blood on his hands”

Partisan Chuck Todd asked senile Joe Biden if Trump has “blood” on his hands for “slow Coronavirus response.” Joe responded by saying that was too harsh but the President should be focusing on unemployment benefits, cash to Americans, and loans to small businesses which is exactly what the President has been doing. That’s beside the point, however.
The point is that China lied and the World Health Organization went along with it in January. WHO declared on January 14th that the virus wasn’t contagious. They finally declared the virus a public health emergency until January 30th. On January 31st, the President, in the throes of an impeachment, declared it a public health emergency, banned China travel, and established the coronavirus task force. At that time, Joe Biden declared the President a xenophobe and a racist.
Until recently, Biden called the President’s travel bans xenophobic.
NBC News called the President racist over the travel ban.
Do they have blood on their hands? What a ridiculous, manipulative question from a so-called ‘news’ reporter. This is not news, it’s opinion.
We should ask Chucky is he and others in the media have blood on THEIR hands. They were too busy, and exuberant, over impeachment to even speak about the Wuhan virus. Furthermore, by downplaying China after the travel ban they assisted in giving the public a false sense of security. Also, someone should tell Chucky that the President meant washing the hands Literally, not figuratively.
I love it when black swans poop all over the enemedia and their false narratives.
Look for the frayed edge victim card to get played with a fury.
These are the same people who look down on the deplorables as rubes and redneck racists.
Out in deplorable flyoverstan we have been observing protocol regarding germs and viruses since the Kung Flu was first announced.
The induced panic was predictable and it was probably peach mint mania that prevented them from going all in sooner.