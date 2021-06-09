PE teacher who speaks out about transgender pronouns is reinstated



















A teacher who was suspended by a Loudoun County school [extremely far-left area] for speaking out against the county’s new gender ‘pronoun policy’ has just been reinstated by a judge.

First, this is what got Byron “Tanner” Cross suspended:

That is a great speech and his sentiments are reasonable. They are likely shared by the majority of people.

The school he works for was quick to suspend Cross, but a judge was quick to reverse that decision.

NBC News reported that a Virginia judge ordered a Loudoun County school to reinstate Mr. Cross after he spoke out against a proposed policy requiring educators to address students by their preferred pronouns.

In a ruling Tuesday, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman said that the teacher, Byron “Tanner” Cross, was exercising his free speech and ordered the school to “immediately reinstate the plaintiff to his position as it was prior to the issuance of his suspension.”

Plowman’s ruling remains until a full trial can be held.

Cross’ attorney Tyson Langhofer celebrated the news and said that the school’s suspension was “neither legal nor constitutional.”

“Educators are just like everybody else—they have ideas and opinions that they should be free to express,” he said in a statement. “Advocating for solutions they believe in should not cost them their jobs. School officials singled out his speech, offered in his private capacity at a public meeting, as ‘disruptive’ and then suspended him for speaking his mind.”

The school board is authoritarian. In fact, they are forcing critical race theory into their schools despite the fact that it is anti-American and racist.

Related

















