Tucker on the riot of 1-6, now described as worse than both 9/11 and Pearl Harbor



















Democrats are now saying January 6th was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Joe Biden already said it is worse than the Civil War. Nearly 3,000 died in 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, and up to 1.5 million died in the Civil War. The only person who died because of the riot on the 6th was a Trump supporter shot by a Capitol police officer.

When tape surfaces, none of it supports the idea of an insurrection. Meanwhile, the government won’t release their tape.

The Senate report puts the blame for the riot on the US Capitol police who were not prepared and ignored warnings there could be violence that day.

Julie Kelly made note of the nonsensical reaction by the Capitol Police who now say they need a mental health wellness center because of the events that day.

The American Greatness editor, Julie Kelly, wants to know why Republicans aren’t demanding more information, especially the name of the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt.

Kelly also makes note of the fact that so many were let into the Capitol by police that day.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson & @julie_kelly2 Discuss The Many Questions Remaining About January 6th -Actions Taken By Capitol Police

-Unreleased Footage

-Identity Of Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Tucker & Julie Call On Republicans In Washington To Demand Answers To These Questions pic.twitter.com/rlqYcGtex8 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 9, 2021

