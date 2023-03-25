Pentagon: “LGBTQ+Rights Are the Core of Our Foreign Policy”

By
M Dowling
-
2
23

The people who gave us the surrender of Afghanistan, 13 dead US soldiers, and 700 dead Afghans now want to go to war with nuclear powers with gender ideology as our core foreign policy.  We have nearly 32 trillion in debt and Joe Biden as our leader.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, “LGBTQ+Rights are a core part of our foreign policy.

Watch:

That’s a good policy if we want to alienate most of the world. For example, authorities in Egypt arrested 150 homosexual men on the dating app GRINDR.

The Human Rights Watch reported that the men were tortured:

[The police] took me to the “morality ward” and kept me until 4 a.m. in a tiny room with no food or water. They took my phone and belongings. When they came back with a police report, I was surprised to see the guy I met on Grindr is one of the officers. They beat me and cursed me until I signed papers that said I was “practicing debauchery” and publicly announcing it to fulfill my “unnatural sexual desires.”

Much of the Middle East, Africa, China, Russia, and other nations are not buying it. This ideology shouldn’t be the core of our foreign policy. We’ve gone too far with it. We can speak up for LGBT+Rights without making it our core foreign policy.


TPM
TPM
8 seconds ago

Stay away from Africa 30 countries banned it good for them.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
25 minutes ago

Now we spread our perversion whereas before we use to spread our religion.

0
Reply
