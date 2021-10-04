People who chased Sen Sinema into a bathroom stall are illegal aliens

















As reported Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-A.Z.) was recently confronted by activists who chased her into the bathroom stall. One kept ranting while she was in the stall. As it happens, they were ILLEGAL ALIEN AGITATORS.

They are members of LUCHA, a hardcore leftist group that rallies for socialist and communist causes. It’s an ACORN front group.

They followed her from the classroom where she teaches at Arizona State University into the bathroom. One continued filming as others demanded that she take action to ensure a pathway to citizenship is part of the multi-trillion dollar “Build Back Better” budget reconciliation package.

As a reminder, Sinema’s party is still trying to give amnesty and a path to citizenship to millions of illegal aliens through their $3.5 trillion bill.

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” one of the illegal aliens screamed at Sinema while she was in the stall actually going to the bathroom.

“I was brought here to the United States when I was three years old and in 2010 my grandparents both got deported because of S.B. 1070,” another illegal alien said. “And I’m here because I definitely believe that we need a pathway to citizenship.”

Sinema ignored them.

These are the radical open borders group, Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA).

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. “in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn’t able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

