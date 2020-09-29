Persecution of General Flynn in Judge Sullivan’s court

POLITICAL PRISONER, GENERAL FLYNN

Prominent attorney, Professor Jonathan Turley wrote on Twitter, “Judge Sullivan stated that he is still not prepared to dismiss the case. His prolonging of the inevitable is fulfilling the expectations of the panel, which wanted to take this case from his consideration. This should have been dismissed five months ago.”

The hearing today in the Judge Emmet Sullivan courtroom was political persecution worthy of a third world country, Flynn’s attorney Sydney Powell said.

The judge and his prosecutor — former judge Gleeson — pretended the new exculpatory filings didn’t exist. They are explosive and you can read about them here, here, and here.

Judge Sullivan didn’t even read the briefs. He only read what his friend, attorney Gleeson, gave him.

It was a complete farce, abuse of power, and egregious to the greatest extent imaginable.

At one point in the proceedings, Sullivan threatened Flynn’s defense attorney with a referral to the BAR association for her letter of introduction to AG Bill Barr during the transition between defense counsel.

How insane.

The judge became “an active litigant personally over the man whose case he was presiding over,” Flynn’s attorney said.

The DOJ admitted in court that Flynn never should have been prosecuted. They say the charges were always unprovable.

NBC News reporter Glenn Kirschner wrote on Twitter, “Gleeson said Judge Sullivan should absolutely take Trump’s tweets into account because they expose the real reasons for Barr’s absurd mental gymnastics/pretextual reasons for dismissing Flynn‘s case. It’s a political favor for a corrupt associate of the president.”

“Tweets?” Are these people nuts?

NBC fake news is actually supporting this horror.

This travesty will continue. They’re likely trying to run out the clock, hoping for a Biden win.

Watch:

TECHNO FOG IS ON IT

Flynn hearing has wrapped. Judge Sullivan says he “will proceed with dispatch.” One observation – Amicus Gleeson spent the better part of his argument alleging conspiracy theories. Not once did Judge Sullivan make Gleeson explain himself. Quite stunning. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 29, 2020

Flynn hearing – The DOJ is eviscerating the Special Counsel’s representations to Judge Sullivan that the Flynn interview was material to Crossfire Hurricane. Sub-point: The Special Counsel did not meet its Brady obligations… — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 29, 2020

General Flynn’s brother isn’t impressed:

We #TeamFlynn just sat through 4 hours of mostly a non party to the case Gleeson .. justifying a witch hunt and acting like a prosecutor calling The DOJ and @SidneyPowell1 his “adversaries” and this drops! What a fucking shit show https://t.co/BfqDQNhxra — Joseph J Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) September 29, 2020