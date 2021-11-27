Philly City Council President Pleads, “Please Stop Killing Each Other”

















Philadelphia, under Soros DA Larry Krasner, has the highest murder rate per capita of the ten largest US cities.

The city witnessed its 500th homicide of 2021 on Wednesday, matching a record set in 1990, according to police data. It’s an average of about one homicide every 16 hours this year.

“Please stop shooting each other. Stop killing our community please,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said at a Wednesday news conference.

The Left cannot understand that it is their lax law enforcement policies that lead to this. They think the opposite works.

The first thing they might do is keep people guilty of gun crimes in jail instead of looking for new gun laws.

NOW: “I’m not an emotional person… but PLEASE stop killing each other.”— #Philadelphia City Council president @Darrell_Clarke making a plea alongside other city leaders. Calling for an end to the violence as the city nears 500 homicides. @6abc pic.twitter.com/NfNeIfUpkv — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) November 24, 2021

This perfectly awful DA won his re-election with 69% of the vote. While there is a lot of voter fraud in Philly, 69% indicates the voters want more of the same.

The DA and city officials want to release thugs back on the street. It doesn’t matter what the criminals do. However, the officials claim they are making crime their top priority.

They won’t stop releasing criminals and follow the laws.

Since special court hearings began two weeks ago to approve the emergency release of hundreds of Philadelphia inmates, city and court officials have refused to release any details about who is leaving city jails and why, NBC reported.

The District Attorney’s Office said it is “not our data to give” – despite having a say in who is released — and suggested that journalists sue the courts for such information.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said some people may have been let out who some might consider “violent.”

It is terrible that Ahmaud Arbery’s life was cut short by crime. But what about all the minorities killing minorities in just five zip codes in Philly? It is a relatively small city.

As of July 22, according to city data, 123 of 314 gunshot victims were under the age of 18.

More than one-third of the shootings have happened in just five zip codes in North Philadelphia, Hunting Park, West Philadelphia, Kingsessing, Kensington, and Port Richmond.

The city controller and other city officials held a press conference on Thursday to demand more action from Mayor Jim Kenney to stop gun-related violence.

Officials say most of these shootings are happening in mostly minority communities and are demanding the mayor declare Philadelphia a state of emergency over gun-related violence.

It’s not gun violence, it’s gang violence and the lack of law enforcement. It’s only common sense that if you keep releasing criminals, you will get more crime. Criminals will always get guns.

