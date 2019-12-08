Philly DA wants to change a law & make it retroactive to convict a police officer of murder

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wants to alter a law, creating a totally new law, and make it retroactive so he can convict a police officer of murder for something that is not against the law. The George Soros District Attorney is anti-police and pro-criminal.

To give a little background, Larry Krasner is being blamed for a “culture of disrespect” after a felon allegedly shot six police officers in August. Crime is also way up as one might expect.

Here is a short segment explaining Krasner:

CREATING LAW TO FIT A NON-CRIME

Krasner’s office has asked a judge to establish new case law, then apply it retroactively, to increase their odds of securing a murder conviction against a now-former police officer who fatally shot a fleeing felon in 2017.

In a recent motion, Assistant District Attorney Tracy Tripp claims the officer’s use of force is violating the criminals’ 4th Amendment rights and the State Constitution, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The officer shot the fleeing felon to keep others safe from him. He posed a danger to the community.

The law allows that. A section of the law says cops can shoot suspects who “committed or attempted a forcible felony or is attempting to escape and possesses a deadly weapon, or otherwise indicates that he will endanger human life or inflict serious bodily injury unless arrested without delay.”

The DA’s office says the use-of-force is unconstitutional. She wants it re-interpreted to say shooting a fleeing subject is not constitutional. She wants former Philadelphia Police Officer Ryan Pownall charged with murder and can only do it if the law is changed. Even though the officer was acting within the law, she would charge him based on her new. interpretation, a twisting of the law.

A SCATHING RESPONSE

Pownall’s attorneys blasted the prosecutor’s ploy on Wednesday.

“This may be the first time in Pennsylvania’s history that an elected district attorney intentionally ignored the law in bringing charges against a peace officer, and then sought judicial intervention in changing the law before a trial on those unlawfully brought charges,” attorney Fortunato Perri wrote, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Perri said that the district attorney’s office was attempting to change the law “on the eve” of Pownall’s trial, in a “truly unimaginable” and “thinly veiled attempt to bolster its weak case,” according to the paper.

Temple University law professor Jules Epstein said that “fundamental due process issues” would be created if the judge opts to alter the law and to apply those changes retroactively to Pownall’s case, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, the Inquirer reported.

Duquesne University law professor Bruce Ledewitz noted that allegations of civil rights violations can be addressed through civil lawsuits, and said that states are not mandated to establish criminal penalties for alleged violations of the constitution, according to the Newspaper.

Pownall is the first Philadelphia police officer to be charged with murder for a line-of-duty encounter in nearly 20 years, WHYY reported.

The prosecutors actually wanted the grand jury to consider charging the officer with 1st-degree murder!

HE WAS EXPECTED TO LET THE ARMED, DANGEROUS CRIMINAL RUN OFF

The officer stopped the felon Jones who was riding a dirt bike in and out of traffic. He felt a gun in the perp’s waistband at which time Jones began fighting with him.

Jones had an unlawful pistol.

During the fight, Officer Pownall drew his weapon and attempted to shoot Jones in the head, but the gun jammed, according to court documents.

Jones broke away and ran. The officer opened fire, hitting Jones twice in the back.

Jones was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigators said his first shot was justified but not the later ones and he was fired. Jones was armed when he took off.

Jones was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his prior felony convictions, The Inquirer reported.

Krasner Wants to Level the Playing Field for Criminals

Krasner said that bringing the charges against Pownall was a demonstration in “applying justice even-handedly,” and said it was “regrettably unusual” that officers aren’t criminal charged more often, The Inquirer reported.

“This is a city, like many other American cities, where there has not been accountability for activity by police officers in uniform, especially when that activity involves violence against civilians,” the former defense lawyer lamented.

Krasner also hinted at racism without evidence:

“What I see is that we have a case in which the officer is white. I can see that we have a case in which the man who was shot to death is black,” he said. “I cannot tell you and will not tell you that I have any particular reason to believe that this officer was a racist or that this officer was operating from any kind of racial animosity.”

Pownall, who served the department for 12 years, was also charged with endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime for firing his service weapon in the direction of traffic.

This is nuts. Even if the officer is found innocent, police are on notice to let dangerous armed criminals run off without interference.