Pope Benedict’s writing a book about married priests Francis might not like

The National Catholic Reporter announced that “Retired Pope Benedict XVI has co-authored a new book defending the Catholic Church’s practice of a celibate priesthood, in a shocking move that comes as Pope Francis is considering the possibility of allowing older, married men to be ordained as priests in the Amazon region.”

Excerpts released so far say he couldn’t remain silent as Red Francis consider the move. Bishops from the nine-nation Amazon region requested the change at October’s Vatican synod.

It was co-written by the head of the Vatican’s liturgy office, Cardinal Robert Sarah. He might find himself in the Amazon soon. The title of the book is Des profondeurs de nos cœurs (From the Depths of Our Hearts).

“Although the volume is yet to be seen in full, it appears to signify something as yet unexperienced in the two millennia history of the Catholic Church: a retired pope openly weighing in on something currently under consideration by his successor, the reigning pontiff.”

Benedict was ousted by the people he was trying to rein in.

He wrote a book in 2016 — his memoir. He complained about the “filth” in the church — the child-molesting priests. He also wrote that there was a powerful gay lobby of four or five who influenced decisions at the highest level.

Pope Benedict said he left willingly. We’re sure he did, but with lots of encouragement. They were tormenting him.

We’re not sure what Pope Francis has done about the bad priests. We just don’t know.

