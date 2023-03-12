Michael Pence Alienates Half the GOP Voters at the Gridiron

“President Trump was wrong,” Mike Pence said at the Gridiron Dinner. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized Donald Trump for his handling of the January 6 Capitol riot in remarks at the annual Gridiron Dinner Saturday night.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” Pence said during his speech, according to the Associated Press (AP). “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

The former vice president is said to be laying the groundwork for a 2024 campaign. He has an odd way of showing it. In February, Mr. Pence said he was nearing a decision on whether he would run for president.

“I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible,” Pence joked. “Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there.”

No cameras at the Gridiron but Kaitlan Collins had the story.

Former Vice President Pence made some of his most blistering comments yet about Jan. 6, saying at tonight’s Gridiron dinner, “I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable for that day.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 12, 2023

Pence also appeared to criticize Fox’s coverage of Jan. 6 this week. “‘Tourists’ don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing. ‘Tourists’ don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House, or voice threats against public officials.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 12, 2023

If he’s laying the groundwork for a presidential run, it’s a bad approach. He alienates half or more of the Republican Party and expects to win? He’s probably not running expecting to win. Instead, he might want to hurt Donald Trump. He’s another John Bolton. Just a guess.

The truth is Pence was never in danger, and the riot should never have happened. It is unacceptable that officers were hurt, although we don’t know the extent of the injuries. We do know NO officers died.

Last Monday, Tucker aired clips never seen before and included commentary that enraged Democrats and some Republicans – the usual suspects. Whether Tucker went too far in his commentary is for people to decide after they watch the videos.

But Pence cheered them on!

Pence cheered on a crowd two days before the election, telling them “we’ve all got our doubts.”

“President Trump was wrong,” Mike Pence said at the Gridiron Dinner. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

That day never came:

Mike Pence is a clown. pic.twitter.com/F695Itp0Q4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 12, 2023

Related