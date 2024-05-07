Portland Police Car Arsonist Could Have Just Outted Himself

M DOWLING
Two days ago, Sentinel reported that an arsonist set fire to 15 police cars. Yesterday, one of the protesters being removed from the Portland State University library screamed, “Just remember, 15 cars got torched at the north precinct last night. We can do it again next month, motherf*cker!”

The police are looking for the arsonist. They might want to interview these losers.

Police cleared out the Gaza Camp at Portland State University and discovered that many of the activists involved were not connected to the university but were Antifa-linked outside agitators.

Antifa is a very nasty, communist-anarchist group, with chapters in universities throughout the United States. A similar group, Black Lives Matter, has 200 chapters in US universities.


