Portland Police Car Arsonist Could Have Just Outted Himself

Two days ago, Sentinel reported that an arsonist set fire to 15 police cars. Yesterday, one of the protesters being removed from the Portland State University library screamed, “Just remember, 15 cars got torched at the north precinct last night. We can do it again next month, motherf*cker!”

The police are looking for the arsonist. They might want to interview these losers.

PSU rioters threaten @PortlandPolice after 15 police vehicles were set on fire: “We can do it again next month, motherf*cker” pic.twitter.com/rKXJnTpKB3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 4, 2024

Police cleared out the Gaza Camp at Portland State University and discovered that many of the activists involved were not connected to the university but were Antifa-linked outside agitators.

Antifa is a very nasty, communist-anarchist group, with chapters in universities throughout the United States. A similar group, Black Lives Matter, has 200 chapters in US universities.

After four days, @PortlandPolice cleared out the Antifa and far-left siege of the Millar Library at @Portland_State that was initially supported by the PSU president Ann Cudd. The extremists prepared multiple improvised weapons, including ball-bearing projectiles, soap to be… pic.twitter.com/HwoDqZVfyl — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) May 2, 2024

Related