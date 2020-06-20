Possible Biden running mate says Trump supporters belong on “trash heap of history”

According to numerous reports, Kamala Harris and Susan Rice are the two top candidates to become Joe Biden’s running mate. Susan Rice, the former National Security Adviser to Barack Obama, apparently thinks President Trump and his followers belong in the “trash heap of history.”

And, she says they are the people who are going to “unite” us.

Obviously, they’re going to silence the right and unite the left.

Rice is the woman who went on five Sunday news shows and lied about the Benghazi attack originating with an obscure video. She knew it was an al-Qaida attack at the time.

Watch:

The Democrats plan to unite the country always seems to involve calling a large portion of the country deplorable. https://t.co/yrb2LdUVoi — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 19, 2020