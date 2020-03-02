‘President’ Bloomberg gives an address from the Oval Office in his latest ad

New York City’s former mayor put out his latest ad on Saturday evening and it’s a bit presumptuous, to say the least. Mini, as he’s known among the regular folk, looks especially creepy in the ad as he stands in a fake Oval Office giving a fake presidential address.

The address is made to look like a public service announcement by President Bloomberg. Apparently, the campaign wants to use a marketing ploy to make Americans think he’s presidential, especially after his deplorable debates.

His theme is the coronavirus. He looks like a deer caught in the headlights to me.

The former mayor will latch onto anything that has the public’s attention at the moment. He’s been running around lying, pretending the real President called coronavirus a ‘Democratic hoax.’ Even Scott Pelley called him on that one.

We must warn you, however. The ad is painfully boring and his affected down-to-earth personality is also make-believe. In the droning clip, he gives the false impression he was the 9/11 mayor. In fact, he came months after, in January, not weeks later. The election and his taking over are two different things. Rudy was working until the last day.

We don’t know if people remember, but when we were attacked by terrorists on 9/11/01, Giuliani, who was doing an outstanding job, offered to stay longer. Bloomberg went bonkers and demanded Rudy step down. When it was Mayor Bloomberg’s turn to step down, he finessed a third-term for himself. He’s a phony.

Bloomberg showed no leadership in the aftermath of 9/11. He kept talking about how much money the city could make off the Freedom Tower.

Here is his address as a fake president who hasn’t one vote or one delegate to his name, it’s downright creepy coming from such an arrogant, authoritarian elitist:

No one is scared mayor Doomberg: