President Meghan Markle or is it something else?









According to an anonymous senior Labour figure with strong links to Washington among Democrats, Meghan Markle is preparing to be America’s first woman President. Kamala Harris might not like that. That’s according to The Daily Mail.

According to the Labour member — a veteran of Tony Blair’s Downing Street administration –, she will use the furor over the Oprah interview to launch a political career as she networks among senior Democrats.

THE REAL GOAL?

What senior Democrats would that be? The Obamas? Racism is their favorite tool to get what they want. The Harry and Meg interview condemning Harry’s family coincided with the opening of the George Floyd trial. Even though not one piece of evidence of racism has been found in the Floyd case, the Marxist Left is screaming racism. Racism is the tool intended to drive the USA into Marxism (communism).

Take Critical Race Theory as an example. It was developed by Barack Obama’s mentor Dr. Derrick Bell. It says all whites are racists and must abandon their privilege and supremacy. The theory is mandatory in schools, businesses, and government. The goal is to destroy the USA as we know it.

With the influx of massive numbers of foreigners who will vote Democratic, that will soon be the case.

COULD BE

The alleged networking by Markle is with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams, the source told The Daily Mail.

In the last U.S. election, Harry and Meghan launched a thinly veiled attack at Trump. They are very political and have made it clear where they stand.

If she made it to the White House, Meghan would be the first female U.S. President unless Joe Biden cedes to Kamala. He’s pretty shaky.

A source close to the not-so-royal couple would not comment, but their political views are well-known.

The Daily Mail also dedicated a lengthy piece disputing false or misleading claims from the interview, protecting the royal family. The Mail is a tabloid and has a vested interest in making her look bad.

If the Mail story is at all true, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t really seem to care about having a private life after all, as they claimed. In fact, there has been nothing private about them since they arrived in the United States.

