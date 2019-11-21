President responds to Navy’s possible plan to take Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin

“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” President Trump announced. “This case was handled very badly from the beginning,” Trump tweeted. “Get back to business!”

He is the Commander-in-Chief, and we imagine he gets the final say. We imagine the Navy knows that too.

The Trident pin is assigned exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy Seals. If they take his pin, they are kicking him out of the SEALs.

GALLAGHER’S ATTORNEY BLASTS THE NAVY

The attorney for Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday that the Navy is trying to humiliate his client by potentially taking away his SEAL Trident. The Navy is doing this as President Trump reaffirmed his support for the soldier.

“This is an action that they could have taken at any time from July right after the verdict, until today,” his lawyer Tim Parlatore said. “President Trump takes action on a Friday afternoon — Monday morning, the admiral [Adm. Collin Green] comes in and brings everybody together and says ‘I disagree with the president, we’re going to take his Trident.'”

It’s to publicly humiliate Gallagher and stick it to the President, he said. The pin is for those who stay in the SEALs. Taking the pin when Gallagher is retiring anyway is just to embarrass.

THE STORY

Petty Officer 1st Class Eddie Gallagher was acquitted of murder charges in July, but because he posed with the dead terrorists’ body, his rank was not restored. The President just restored Gallagher’s rank.

The Navy now wants to kick him out of the SEALs.

The top Navy SEAL, Rear Admiral Collin Green, will notify Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher and three officers that their case is being sent to a review board which could end in their expulsion from the SEALs.

“This is a review of their suitability to be a SEAL,” a Navy officer said. The action would come less than a week after Mr. Trump intervened in the military justice case and restored Eddie Gallagher’s rank.

General Dempsey weighed in. Dempsey was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2011 to 2015 under Barack Obama.

Absent evidence of innocence or injustice the wholesale pardon of US servicemembers accused of war crimes signals our troops and allies that we don’t take the Law of Armed Conflict seriously. Bad message. Bad precedent. Abdication of moral responsibility. Risk to us. #Leadership — GEN(R) Marty Dempsey (@Martin_Dempsey) May 21, 2019