Spygate BLOW UP! False Intel, Lies, Secret Meetings

Breitbart picked up on an important comment made by Attorney General William Barr during his interview on Fox News, Friday last. AG Barr found the Obama administration’s original handling of the Russia probe was extraordinary — unusual.

In an interview with Fox News that aired Friday, Barr commented that the intelligence community’s early handling of the Russia investigation may raise questions. He noted it was first handled at a “very senior level” and then by a “small group.”

Deep inside a 7,700-plus word Washington Post article on June 23, 2017, the newspaper detailed the highly compartmentalized nature of the original Russia interference investigation and the manner in which other U.S. intelligence agencies were deliberately kept in the dark, Breitbart reported.

According to the newspaper, in the summer of 2016, CIA Director John Brennan convened a “secret task force at CIA headquarters composed of several dozen analysts and officers from the CIA, the NSA and the FBI.”

It was secretive and functioned as a “sealed compartment” hidden from the rest of the U.S. intelligence community. Every one included signed non-disclosure forms.

Look Who Received the Privileged Info…

Only a few top officials within the Obama administration were allowed access to the information. The cabal included: CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and then-FBI Director James Comey. Later access was allowed to include Vice President JOE BIDEN and others.

They even blacked out video feed so no one else could be involved in any way. That’s highly unusual.

The compartmentalization may help to explain why it was only Brennan’s CIA, Comey’s FBI and the NSA that penned the January 6, 2017 U.S. Intelligence Community report alleging Russian interference in the presidential race. Numerous news media reports originally falsely claimed the report was authored by all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies.

They said Russia engaged in election interference to help Trump with “high confidence.”

THE FBI KNEW — JOHN SOLOMON REPORTS

Before the Obama officials requested a spy warrant on Carter Page from the FISA court, they knew the dossier was not verifiable and that it was filled with misinformation. Yet the warrant was signed by James Comey.

Bruce Ohr told them of his concerns and State Department official Kathleen Kavalec told them, and now there is another proven lie — a piece of intelligence.

We now know for the first time that the FBI had a piece of INTELLIGENCE in the Steele information that was false and debunked. It concerns the Trump Tower pings.

Everyone in the Clinton world was peddling the lie about pings from a Russia bank to Trump Tower. The FBI quickly debunked it.

The FBI knew four days before they — Jim Comey and crew swore the Steele dossier was verified, accurate, and true.

The Clinton Supporters…

The story of pings from a Russian bank to Trump Tower? The FBI knew it was false. That was concocted by, for one, a professor who donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Circa reported in March 2017 that one of the scientists who raised media concerns about the Trump-Russia computer connections was L. Jean Camp, an Indiana University researcher who made 22 donations totaling more than $1,500 to Hillary Clinton. She told Circa that her political donations had no bearing on her concerns about the data gathered by a loose group of colleagues who believed the connections should be investigated by the FBI.

The Indiana professor’s accusations were reported in hard-left Slate and the FBI did look into it upon their request. However, they already knew.

The first warrant on Carter Page started out as warrant of a Trump Tower server that allegedly tied the Trump campaign to two banks; [sic] SVB Bank and Russia’s Alfa Bank. That was later found to have no criminal elements, but the surveillance continued anyway, with the Obama administration using national security as the excuse (702(17) surveillance). Now we know, they always knew it had no criminal elements and they knew before they lied on the warrant.

That makes at least three times the FBI was told the Steele dossier was not accurate.

LORETTA LYNCH, JIM COMEY, AND SHEILA JACKSON LEE, LIES AND CLAIMS

Yesterday, we learned from newly-released transcripts of her testimony before Congress behind closed doors that Loretta Lynch said she never told James Comey, the FBI director at the time, to call the Hillary probe a “matter.” Interestingly, the word, “matter,” is what Hillary’s people called the probe.

Lynch also said in the same testimony that the Obama administration never spied on the Trump campaign. That is not true.

Sheila Jackson Lee also testified that four Trump associates were the subject of FISA warrants. Where are the warrants? The officials were George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, General Michael Flynn, and Carter Page.