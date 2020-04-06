Reporter says WHO admits it ignored Taiwan virus warnings in December

A reporter for the Evening Standard says the World Health Organization admitted they ignored Taiwan’s warning about the coronavirus. Recently, they also made it clear they will not recognize Taiwan’s existence.

WHO has admitted it did not even REPLY to Taiwan officials raising concerns in late DECEMBER over possible human to human transmission in the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan for fear of hurting WHO’s relationship with China.

Imagine the lives that would have been saved and economic damage avoided.

If this is true, the Director, Dr. Tedros, must resign and someone needs to go into WHO to clean up the place. Otherwise, the U.S. must stop supporting the organization financially.

A recent bizarre interview shows the lengths WHO will go to in its efforts to please China.

