Ukraine President Zelensky, when he’s not trying to get NATO into World War III, is persecuting any critics or opponents. He has thrown many priests in prison, including the head of the Orthodox church. This is the leader who is allegedly protecting democracy worldwide.

On Friday, he signed a law moving the official Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25 from Jan. 7, the day when the Russian Orthodox Church observes it. The Russian Orthodox Church vows to keep to the date.

According to the note attached to the law, the goal is to “abandon the Russian heritage,” including that of “imposing the celebration of Christmas” on Jan. 7. It cited Ukrainians’ “relentless, successful struggle for their identity” and “the desire of all Ukrainians to live their lives with their own traditions, holidays,” fueled by Russia’s 17-month-old aggression against the country.

Zelensky would be better off considering negotiations and how he could save Ukrainian lives.

This is totalitarian. It’s not done in democracies without votes. It’s dictatorial.

PERSECUTING CHURCHES

Last December, Zelensky shut down an entire Orthodox sect.

Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that an Orthodox church and some organizations had undermined support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, so he had to shut them down. He claimed that the move is necessary to prevent Russia from being able to “weaken Ukraine from within.”

He did it unilaterally by his self-appointed power alone.

This is the same excuse he used to put political opponents in prison, shut down newspapers, put their journalists in jail, and eliminate all political parties but his own.

He also seized five major Ukrainian companies. Mr. Zelensky was angry with the owner of two of them.

