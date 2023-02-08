Rep. Higgins Tells Former Twitter Execs to Prepare for the Arrest

On Wednesday, former top executives at Twitter, Jim Baker, Vijaya Gadde, and Yoel Roth, appeared before the House oversight committee to testify to the social media giant’s management of information related to Hunter Biden’s laptop and interference with the 2020 election.

Rep. Clay Higgins told them the investigation is easy and the arrest would come later.

“You, ladies and gentlemen, interfered with the United States of America 2020 presidential election – knowingly and willingly. That’s the bad news. It’s going to get worse because this is the investigation part. Later comes the arrest part. Your attorneys are familiar with that.”

Many more people must go to prison, starting with the administration and the FBI. what about Mr. Zuckerberg? Will it ever happen? We hope so.

BREAKING: @RepClayHiggins to former Twitter 1.0 Executives: “This is the investigation part, later comes the arrest part, your attorneys are familiar with that.. I’d like to spend five hours with these ladies and gentlemen doing depositions surely yet to come” pic.twitter.com/78eouCkyU4 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 8, 2023

What they did appears to be illegal.

Luna: "Do you remember communicating on a private cloud server [with government entities] to remove a posting? Yes or no. Roth: "I don't believe I can give you a yes or no answer." Luna: "Well I'm gonna tell you right you you did it… It is highly illegal." pic.twitter.com/HiI79WbuLS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

