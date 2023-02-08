Rep. Higgins Tells Former Twitter Execs to Prepare for the Arrest

On Wednesday, former top executives at Twitter, Jim Baker, Vijaya Gadde, and Yoel Roth, appeared before the House oversight committee to testify to the social media giant’s management of information related to Hunter Biden’s laptop and interference with the 2020 election.

Rep. Clay Higgins told them the investigation is easy and the arrest would come later.

“You, ladies and gentlemen, interfered with the United States of America 2020 presidential election – knowingly and willingly. That’s the bad news. It’s going to get worse because this is the investigation part. Later comes the arrest part. Your attorneys are familiar with that.”

Many more people must go to prison, starting with the administration and the FBI. what about Mr. Zuckerberg? Will it ever happen? We hope so.

What they did appears to be illegal.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
58 minutes ago

Prosecution is possible, in the unlikely event that Trump wins and there is a honest, oath following US AG.

I hope for months of questioning to get the witnesses to perjure themselves many times, and the associated losses of reputation.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

The DOJ would have to create a case. Unlikely. Undoubtedly all four are well aware they can sit there and lie with impunity.

0
Reply
Papa
Papa
1 hour ago

That’s a nice clip. It gives me warm fuzzy feelings. However, will the deep state really put em away? They might arrest them! But will the powers to be really put em away? I hope so! But it’s proably theater! And the solicitations for donations just went into high gear!

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Who would gain by the arrest of said individuals? ﻿﻿

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

Justice, for violating the first amendment and interfering in a US election which has led to our destruction. It was a coup. Judgment and punishment occur on this Earth just as they do in the afterlife.

1
Reply
