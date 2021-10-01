Psaki explains why Biden can’t do a thing about COV — it’s Trump’s fault

















White House press secretary Jen Psaki had an answer for Biden’s inability to deal with COVID even after President Trump set him up with a vaccine and a plan for dispensing it. Her answer is IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT.

Biden’s entire campaign from his basement was Trump did nothing right and he, Biden, would basically cure COV.

Psaki also told the nasty lie that Donald Trump wanted people to inject bleach into themselves.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach,” Psaki said, knowingly lying.

Donald Trump declared it a pandemic the day after The WHO did. Then-President Trump shut down travel from China only to be vilified by Joe Biden who said for months that he wouldn’t have done it because it’s xenophobic.

How long does Trump have to be out of office before they stop bashing him? Watch the two clips.

Psaki: …because we’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach pic.twitter.com/xMWIGg7KDD — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2021

BIDEN GETS NASTY

In April, President Trump’s advisor suggested that bleach and disinfectants kill the virus. Likewise, sunlight is a disinfectant.

The President asked if there is a way to get UV light into someone through their skin. There actually is. They actually use a UV light on some cancers, but that’s not the point. The President was not suggesting people do it. He very clearly said the experts need to test it.

Biden weighed in, making up the part about injecting disinfectants:

UV light? Injecting disinfectant? Here’s an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals. https://t.co/Zv4Mfs2Z4a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED

What happened is President Trump’s advisor suggested that bleach and disinfectants kill the virus. Likewise, sunlight is a disinfectant. No surprises there!

The President was not suggesting people do it. He very clearly said the experts need to test it.

The same goes for disinfectants. He actually says the medical doctors need to test it. He never suggests a home remedy. He never suggests you try it at home. He simply never suggested it.

This is what he said:

Yesterday, Trump touted new research from DHS suggesting sunlight, heat and humidity could kill the coronavirus, even though his top health officials have not embraced the findings or done any relevant studies on sunlight as a treatment https://t.co/tAqwcWGYhT pic.twitter.com/pNnAfGtEpm — POLITICO (@politico) April 24, 2020

