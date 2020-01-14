Queen Elizabeth Did NOT Use Harry’s & Meghan’s Titles

Queen Elizabeth’s statement yesterday mostly referred to the Duke and Duchess as Harry and Meghan. She refrained from using their titles completely. Meghan didn’t even bother to call into the meeting. She did say she’d only call in if it was convenient, although e-online reported the couple decided “it wasn’t necessary. In attendance for a mere two-hour meeting were Harry, William, and Charles.

NO MENTION OF DUKE AND DUCHESS

In a statement released by the 93-year-old monarch on Monday, the Queen did refer to her grandson and his wife as “the Sussexes.” However, she referred to the couple on multiple instances as “Harry and Meghan,” rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as she has done in previous statements.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

HARRY & MEGHAN WILL NEVER RETURN

After a period of transition, it is doubtful they will be working royals at all. They will be Hollywood progressives eventually, living in LA, after the President leaves office. Like all progressives, they hate the right.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” she continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

THEY WANT THEIR TITLES TO CASH IN

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on their wedding day. Even though they’ve decided to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent,” the couple continues to use the titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Queen will likely be forced to let the couple keep their titles. Their close confidante announced that they could do a tell-all interview, trashing the Royals.

Meghan and Harry chose not to give their son Archie a “courtesy title” upon his birth in May. It is traditional for the eldest son of a duke to eventually inherit his father’s title. Down the line, Archie could be given the secondary Sussex title, before inheriting the dukedom. By then, he will be a far-left progressive drugging with the rest of the Hollywood kids.

The Queen ordered Harry and William to meet to hash out issues so they did and issued a statement condemning news articles about their estrangement. And, you can take that to the bank.

The family won’t tolerate any “offensive” rumors being tossed around. Following The Times report that William had a “bullying attitude” toward Meghan, the brothers released a rare statement slamming the claims.

They are trying to contain the fallout.

Did they or did one of the two, Meghan or Harry, plan this all along? Probably. When the Queen is gone, will they move to destroy the monarchy?

To be fair, Meghan was treated badly by the U.K. press. The far-left press in the U.S. will love her. Half of America will hate her. She should have worked harder to keep the family together.