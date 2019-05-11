Queen Elizabeth Snubs Trump Hater Mayor Khan for President Trump

Queen Elizabeth snubbed Mayor Saddiq Khan in favor of President Trump. The incompetent mayor has had running battles online with President Trump. Last summer, he okayed the Antifa Baby Trump blimp protest during the President’s state visit.

He’s incompetent and seems to think London needs to become home to millions of Islamists.

The Queen took his name off the state dinner list when President Trump comes to visit.

This was despite Khan announcing he would be happy to meet the American. Mr. Khan’s spokesman, Jonathan Weisgard, told Newsweek: “The mayor has not been invited to the state banquet.” Invitations were sent to Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who both declined to attend. They won’t be missed, especially the communist Jeremy Corbyn. Weeks before the visit, Sadiq Khan has said Donald Trump is “not in the same class” as previous presidents who were granted state visits. The London Mayor reignited his feud with Trump Friday, saying that while we should have a “close relationship” with the U.S., there should not be a state banquet. Speaking on LBC radio, he said: “History tells us only two presidents have had a state visit. I think President Trump is certainly not in the same class as those two.” George W. Bush visited the UK in 2003, and Barack Obama made the trip in 2011. Khan also blasted the President for his treatment of women, saying it gives a “green light” to sex pests and added he would refuse to attend a state banquet. The only reason Khan wanted to meet President Trump was to embarrass him in some way. That’s the kind of person Khan is. He’s a nasty piece of work. Queen Elizabeth is awesome London Mayor & dismal failure #SadiqKhan has been talking smack about disrespecting #Trump during his state visit The Queen handled that by crossing Khan’s name off the guest list for the state dinner Nicely Played https://t.co/jwJGAR3IlS — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) May 11, 2019