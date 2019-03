BuzzFeed reporter Zoe Tillman posted the letter submitted by Attorney General Bill Barr to Congress Friday about the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Barr wrote to the House and Senate Judiciary committees, “I write to notify you pursuant to 28 C.F.R. 600.9(a)(3) that Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters.”

We now know for certain that Mueller did have free rein to do whatever he wanted during the investigation. That alone is outrageous. Keep in mind that there was no evidence prior to the probe.

THE LETTER:

Reporters have heard it is “comprehensive” and lawmakers might be advised of the main conclusions as early as this weekend. [You can allegedly buy the report at Walmart at some point] 😂😂😂

AG Barr hasn’t determined what will be released but he will act in accordance with department policies and practices.

Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer said it is “imperative” that the report is released.

Earlier today, a ten-month-old letter from Rod Rosenstein to Senator Grassley was released by ABC News. Rosenstein wrote in the letter that the long-standing Department of Justice policy is to not include disparaging or incriminating information about anybody who has not been charged with a crime.

Since the President was not charged, perhaps we can expect nothing disparaging. However, department policy is to not charge a President, so who knows. Early reports indicate that Mueller is NOT recommending any further indictments, according to Fox News after speaking with a senior DOJ official.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House has not been briefed on the report.

Trump’s personal attorneys, Rudy Giuliani, and Jay Sekulow, also said they were awaiting Barr’s decision.

“We’re pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations,” the two said in a statement. “Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps.”

Thirty million dollars and a lot of damage later, we have the report. Will Mueller be everything we all hoped for?

If Mueller found nothing, the President won’t get an apology from the media. They have to cover their butts. Katy Tur says it doesn’t matter if there’s no collusion. Mueller found so much on Trump already.

What Tur seems to be missing is the fact that an intelligence probe of a presidential campaign and the President was launched with no evidence and its purpose was to investigate collusion.