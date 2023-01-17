Rep. Jordan Commits to Making Public the Abuses of J6 Prisoners

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan committed to make public the disparate mistreatment of January 6th political prisoners over the past two years in response to a request by Ohio Group Leaders.

Tom Zawistowski of We the People Convention wrote a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan requesting the investigation, and other members from Ohio signed it.

He has committed on the Bob Frantz radio show this morning that his committee would look into bringing January 6th Political Prisoners and/or their family members in to testify to Congress about the disparate mistreatment that they have endured over the past two years.

In the letter, Mr. Zawistowski said he didn’t believe Americans would condone this mistreatment if they knew the truth.

I have had communications from several J6 prisoners, and the prison conditions are horrific. Generally, I won’t post it because I’m afraid they will suffer punishments at the hands of their jailers.

Anyone guilty of mistreatment of prisoners should be fired immediately and perhaps criminally charged.

A letter from a prisoner out on bail, Nathan DeGrave, sent to Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit described some of the mistreatment:

OUR CONDITIONS

For the first 120 days in DC’s Gitmo, Jan 6ers experienced DAILY LOCKDOWNS for 23-24 HOURS before being allowed to leave our small 120 sq. ft cell. The PHYSICAL and MENTAL ANGUISH that results from this kind of SEVERE ISOLATION has caused many people to go on a RAPID mental decline.

As a result, a large percentage of us are HEAVILY MEDICATED with anti-anxiety and anti-depressant drugs, which helps to cope with the psychological and mental ABUSE we endure.

Many times, the little rec we DO receive is STRIPPED AWAY if our cell isn’t up to the standards of the guard on duty. This changes from day to day. Jan 6ers have lost rec time and out of cell activity ANY TIME news interviews about the jail are aired on TV, people speak up about our conditions, or rallies are held in our name. We’ll probably have a lockdown upon the publishing of this letter. So I have already warned those I know in advance…

Masks are WEAPONIZED and used against us, even though we NEVER leave the facility. Officers have walked in with the SOLE INTENTION of needing to write 20-30 disciplinary reports against Jan 6ers, which adversely effects our chances of release and causes loss of privileges, phone time and commissary. Masks need to be covering both the nose and mouth AT ALL TIMES or we are threatened and locked down in our cells. Jan 6ers are always respectful to the employees around us, but C.Os maintain the need to invent reasons for discipline. Read more…

He also writes about “privileged legal documents confiscated,” and “extreme” medical neglect causing scurvy, and other illnesses including COVID that medical personnel will not treat.

One man who broke his hand and has cancer is completely ignored and another was deprived of a CPAP breathing machine and an MRI.

The conditions, he says, are “harsh” and “unlivable.”

They are also being starved.

