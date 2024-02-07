Rep. Mike Gallagher Appears Compromised

By
M Dowling
-
0
30

Why did Mike Gallagher vote against impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security? Two weeks ago, he asked Mayorkas to step up enforcing certain textile import laws.

That was his price, and Mayorkas paid it. Is that why he won’t impeach him?

As Dr. Sellin says, Rep. Gallagher’s anti-Chinese Communist Party rhetoric is a scam because his vote will allow tens of thousands more Chinese illegal alien invaders into the U.S., including the Chinese military.

We do know that the Chinese military is among the so-called Chinese Communist civilians looking for a better life. We also know Chinese spies in the US make Chinese nationals in the US pay a price if they’re needed.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments