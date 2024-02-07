Rep. Mike Gallagher Appears Compromised

Why did Mike Gallagher vote against impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security? Two weeks ago, he asked Mayorkas to step up enforcing certain textile import laws.

That was his price, and Mayorkas paid it. Is that why he won’t impeach him?

As Dr. Sellin says, Rep. Gallagher’s anti-Chinese Communist Party rhetoric is a scam because his vote will allow tens of thousands more Chinese illegal alien invaders into the U.S., including the Chinese military.

We do know that the Chinese military is among the so-called Chinese Communist civilians looking for a better life. We also know Chinese spies in the US make Chinese nationals in the US pay a price if they’re needed.

This may explain why Mike Gallagher (RINO-WI)

voted AGAINST impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, who manages the illegal alien invasion for the Biden Regime.@RepGallagher appears to have made a deal with Mayorkas two weeks ago. Next check who are or will be Gallagher’s donors. https://t.co/1nH85t6I3O — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) February 7, 2024

