Pelosi forms a House committee with Clyburn as overseer of pandemic response

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still making the same mistake she made when the virus first became known. She is only interested in promoting socialism and attacking the President and forgetting the Americans who need help.

Pelosi has formed a House [attack] Committee to constantly “oversee” the coronavirus response. Every attack, every lie that comes from this committee will be blown up in favor of Democrats.

She wants the unprecedented, multitrillion-dollar federal response to the coronavirus pandemic picked apart while President Trump is trying his best to improve our lives and save lives.

Pelosi has tapped far-left Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the Democratic whip, to lead the bipartisan panel, which will be authorized “to examine all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus and ensure the taxpayer’s dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent.”

“The panel will root out waste, fraud, and abuse; it will protect against price-gauging, profiteering and political favoritism,” she told reporters on a press call. “The fact is, we do need transparency and accountability.”

Clyburn is the one who said they should use the rescue package to get their agenda in place. Specifically, he said, “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” He has also compared President Trump to Hitler.

THEY DON’T CARE ABOUT AMERICANS AS MUCH AS THEY CARE ABOUT DESTROYING THE PRESIDENT

When President Trump warned of the virus during the State of the Union, Nancy Pelosi thought so much of it that she tore it up. He was using the World Health Organization for guidance as was the CDC. In fact, the CDC still uses them for guidance. The problem with WHO is they are mouthpieces for China and it is established that China lied and continues to lie to us.

Despite constant attacks from a virus-disinterested Dem party, the President banned China travel the day after WHO finally declared it a national health emergency on January 30th. Through January, they repeated Communist China’s lies that it was not contagious.

If you want to know what Pelosi was doing while the President was acting, read this link with the facts.

DEMOCRATS WERE BUSY ATTACKING THE PRESIDENT

Nancy didn’t think this was of any import… pic.twitter.com/znoOPBRyg4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 1, 2020

THEY ALSO DIDN’T TAKE IT SERIOUSLY

SUPERCUT! Dems give really terrible Coronavirus advice pic.twitter.com/j9pTJr5Lw5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020