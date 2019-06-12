Rep. Fudge says you’re ‘racist, ignorant, or dumb’ to support the administration

Rep. Marcia Fudge took her Special Morning Hour to read a letter from a nasty constituent to bash the President with ad hominem attacks and demand impeachment. She wants him impeached because both she and her constituent see the President as a thug and a criminal.

If you think the President is intelligent and competent, you’re a racist. Fudge said, “It is glaringly apparent that many who support the present administration are either racists steeped in racist religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb.”

The constituent’s comments can’t be separated from her own so it doesn’t matter what was read and what was original.

She even claimed the President wants the KKK back and has the nerve to call Trump a liar after making that comment. Then she demonizes Evangelicals with her prop letter.

Did she have to go far to find this prized letter or did she write it herself?

On and on she went. It was sooooo nasty.

Fudge has always been on the hard-left. Fudge is a racist herself. She worked on Jesse Jackson’s campaign when he ran for president and she is a big supporter of LaRaza, The Race. The woman is Socialist in all she says and does.

Fudge was a potential candidate to assume Nancy Pelosi’s role as Speaker.

She is a Castro sympathizer. In April 2009, during one of more than two dozen trips to Cuba, Lee led a congressional delegation which included fellow Congressional Black Caucus members, Emanuel Cleaver, Marcia Fudge and Bobby Rush to Havana, Cuba for a meeting with Raul Castro. The meeting took place in secret without the customary presence of a U.S. State Department official.

The Progressive Fudge recently signed on to a bill to subsidize the housing of members of Congress. Fudge also signed on to the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump with other leftists and she is one of the 65 leftists who refused to attend the inauguration.

Tyrannical Fudge was very proud of this awful speech:

During today’s Special Morning Hour, I shared a letter from an OH-11 constituent concerning the current administration. Watch the video to view the full floor speech. pic.twitter.com/D3yx7lDECP — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) June 11, 2019

AOC is also demanding impeachment.

“I think that an impeachment inquiry is right on our doorstep,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN. “If now isn’t the time … what is the bar, what is the line that we’re waiting to be crossed for an impeachment inquiry, and so far it doesn’t seem like there is one.”

“It seems as though we’re kind of sitting on our hands,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “If now isn’t the time, then I think a lot of folks would like to know when is the time?”

Ocasio-Cortez is among the 65 House Democrats, along with Fudge, who has demanded that Congress begin an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

All of the Democrats are on board but they think it will hurt politically so they are going along with Pelosi who would rather imprison the President.