Rep. Fudge says you’re ‘racist, ignorant, or dumb’ to support the administration

Rep. Marcia Fudge took her Special Morning Hour to read a letter from a nasty constituent to bash the President with ad hominem attacks and demand impeachment. She wants him impeached because both she and her constituent see the President as a thug and a criminal.
If you think the President is intelligent and competent, you’re a racist. Fudge said, “It is glaringly apparent that many who support the present administration are either racists steeped in racist religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb.”
The constituent’s comments can’t be separated from her own so it doesn’t matter what was read and what was original.
She even claimed the President wants the KKK back and has the nerve to call Trump a liar after making that comment. Then she demonizes Evangelicals with her prop letter.
Did she have to go far to find this prized letter or did she write it herself?
On and on she went. It was sooooo nasty.
Fudge has always been on the hard-left. Fudge is a racist herself. She worked on Jesse Jackson’s campaign when he ran for president and she is a big supporter of LaRaza, The Race. The woman is Socialist in all she says and does.
Fudge was a potential candidate to assume Nancy Pelosi’s role as Speaker.
She is a Castro sympathizer. In April 2009, during one of more than two dozen trips to Cuba, Lee led a congressional delegation which included fellow Congressional Black Caucus members, Emanuel Cleaver, Marcia Fudge and Bobby Rush to Havana, Cuba for a meeting with Raul Castro. The meeting took place in secret without the customary presence of a U.S. State Department official.
The Progressive Fudge recently signed on to a bill to subsidize the housing of members of Congress. Fudge also signed on to the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump with other leftists and she is one of the 65 leftists who refused to attend the inauguration.
Tyrannical Fudge was very proud of this awful speech:
During today’s Special Morning Hour, I shared a letter from an OH-11 constituent concerning the current administration. Watch the video to view the full floor speech. pic.twitter.com/D3yx7lDECP
— Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) June 11, 2019
AOC is also demanding impeachment.
“I think that an impeachment inquiry is right on our doorstep,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN. “If now isn’t the time … what is the bar, what is the line that we’re waiting to be crossed for an impeachment inquiry, and so far it doesn’t seem like there is one.”
“It seems as though we’re kind of sitting on our hands,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “If now isn’t the time, then I think a lot of folks would like to know when is the time?”
Ocasio-Cortez is among the 65 House Democrats, along with Fudge, who has demanded that Congress begin an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
All of the Democrats are on board but they think it will hurt politically so they are going along with Pelosi who would rather imprison the President.
I don’t recall making Fudge the arbiter of what anyone in America thinks. She can pander to her parasite base all she wants but she doesn’t get to speak for everyone.
Dim witted dullard democrats think that Trump will be hauled off in an orange suit perp walk and it will be so fun when nothing happens and their TDS goes into overdrive.
Fudge packer is pathetic. How about somone reading a letter from a Congressman supporting Trump. Fudge packers district has a high level of high school dropouts (as do most Black districts). So her district is full of dumb, racists, low-IQ types.
And there is no impeachment because Pelosi knows that it will damage the Democrats as Inspector General Horowitz’s report damages the FBI and CIA, US Attorney Durham completes his investigation into corruption and Trump declassifies all the documents, showing the Democrats, Hillary, Fusion GPS, foreign spy agencies and Perkins Coie (the Democrat’s law firm) behind all of this fake Russian collusion BS. Some of them are going to jail. How will it look if the Democrats hold impeachment proceedings while all of this comes out? They will look beyond partisan and look seditious.
She is a Communist hiding under Progressive policies, a nasty Black nationalist who would rule with an iron-fist ruthlessly.