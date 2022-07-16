Report That Biden’s Fed Pills Prior to Public Speeches

A report from Tucker Carlson needs strong consideration. Before he speaks publicly, Joe Biden is allegedly given a good dose of pills. The fact that Biden can’t talk and often makes no sense lends credence to this report that EdD Jill feeds him pills immediately before public appearances. We do not have confirmation, however.

Let me guess, what could those pills be if the report is true? Donepezil or Namenda perhaps?

“How did he manage to get through the campaign?,” Tucker began during his monologue last night.

“Well, it turned out, we learned later his staff, supervised by Dr. Jill, his wife, was giving him pills before every public appearance–checking the time and at a certain hour giving him a dose of something. Now it’s not a guess, we’re not making that up. We’ve spoken directly to someone who was there and saw it happen multiple times.

“Now, before taking the medications this person said, Biden was quote ‘Like a small child. You could not communicate with him, he changed completely because he was on drugs and he clearly still is on drugs.’ Someone’s pushing, we don’t know what those drugs are. We should know.”

Biden has a history of brain surgeries and other significant health issues. After his aneurisms, the doctor said he won’t be the same. Perhaps age hasn’t helped. Pills can only do so much.

Watch:

