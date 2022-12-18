Report: The Real Agenda for Taking Over 3,000 Dutch Farms

As the Dutch government insists it must shut down 3,000 farms and kill off one-third to half of the farm animals to meet EU nitrogen guidelines, farmers and their many allies in The Netherlands continue to protest.

According to The Defender staff, the RFK Jr. publication:

“Parliamentarian Johan Remkes, who has been negotiating with farmers for the government, said farmers have options — they can drastically innovate farming practices, shift to a different type of business, relocate or voluntarily stop farming.

“Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink, minister for nature and nitrogen policy, said the government will offer to purchase farms at more than 100% of their value, but if voluntary efforts fail, farmers will face forced buyouts.

In the Netherlands, Dutch farmers have taken to the streets to protest the government’s decision to shut down 3,000 farms to cut nitrogen emissions. GREEN MADNESS. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/Tphaq676BD — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) December 11, 2022

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a climate activist, said it could be done, but the onus should be on the chemicals makers, not the farmers.

We should reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and make the chemical industry pay for nitrogen pollution, instead of criminalizing farmers trapped in a chemical treadmill by the industrial agriculture model.https://t.co/nE3Q7JMohZ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 12, 2022

There is no evidence that wind and solar can replace fossil fuels. The opposite is true. Storage from wind and solar can’t work at the present time.

Mainstream media has portrayed farmers as anti-environmentalist and conspiracy theorists. It’s not true. It’s propaganda.

The Dutch government is expropriating 3000 farms on the basis of a falsehood. There is no nitrogen crisis and we should stop debating within the circle of the lies and false pretexts that they ‘allow’ us to debate within and expose their true intentions instead. @thecoastguy pic.twitter.com/QixWFkpVMv — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) December 16, 2022

AN AGENDA “VERY SIMILAR TO WHAT HITLER WANTED”

Many believe the assault on farmers is not really about nitrogen. It’s about getting control of the global food supply.

The Grayzone reports Dutch farmers are in an open struggle against a cartel of multinational corporations, Davos-aligned parties, and NGO’s seeking control over the global food supply. “They are sweeping the culture from the land.”

As mentioned in the Grayzone, “the Dutch government is carrying out the same radical experiment conducted in Sri Lanka earlier this year — eliminating nitrogen-based fertilizer, the basis of modern survival. In the southeast Asian country, it led to a famine that toppled the government.”

Houses are already being built on land taken from farmers. Many are to house immigrants. Many say it is destroying their culture.

“They are sweeping the culture from the land,” says Sieta Van Keimpema. She is head of the European Milk Board, and leader of the Dutch farmers’ de-facto political arm, Farmer’s Defense Force (FDF).

The Global Elite Want Power

Farmers say “global bodies and programs, such as the World Bank’s Climate-Smart Agriculture and Protected Areas initiative, the European Commission and NGOs, like the World Wide Fund For Nature, that support this “agri-transition” are implementing a comprehensive policy targeting Dutch farmers, and farmers across the world, using “biodiversity” and “climate” protection as a pretext for taking land as part of a larger project to re-make agriculture,” according to a recent report by The Grayzone.

The Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have long pushed the idea of a so-called Green Revolution.

The government is creating laws that the country can’t come back from, and the one thing that explains it is that they want control of the food supply.

The Netherlands is one of the most intensely farmed countries in the EU. It has 1.1% of all of the farmland in the EU and produces 6% of the food.

An EU ruling in 2019 claimed The Netherlands had breached EU environmental standards, ordering it to cut nitrogen-compound pollution by 70-80%.

“Holland’s world-famous agricultural innovation hub, Wageningen University, the Stanford /Silicon Valley of farming, has ceased developing techniques that help farmers. Instead, they’re now focused on producing bugs for human consumption.

We have manipulative actresses like Nicole Kidman, who are all in on the insects.

Nicole Kidman Eats Bugs | Secret Talent Theatre | Vanity Fair The minions are already well trained in eating bugs. Well they eat poop, so I guess for them bugs are a step up. However for us humans, I will PASS. pic.twitter.com/qxtGgI4yLi — PXP Security & Inves (@PXPSecurityInve) July 7, 2022

If You Control Food, Then You control Everything

“The farmers have seen what is happening with the World Economic Forum, with Bill Gates, etc…that’s why they are so active,” Sieta adds. “They know that what they are fighting is a very strong lobby of multinationals who really want to control food. After the war, we decided we should never have hunger again, to produce as much food as possible, and to use nitrogen and fertilizer to do it. But now, they are pushing an agenda very similar to what Hitler wanted. If you control food then you control everything.”

The farmers and Christmas.

God bless and stand strong we all support the farmers. pic.twitter.com/WfS4C7p3pT — 2freescott (@2freescott) December 11, 2022

They’re bringing in a lot of foreigners to take the place of the Dutch.

France beat Morocco

And the Moroccan riots have started

So far, in Paris, the Netherlands, Brussels, Lyon, & in Montpellier where a rioter appears to have been killed

It will get worse tonight, and in the future#DiversityIsOurStrength….. pic.twitter.com/lOUo1sjBEO — Edward Hobden (@EdwardHobden) December 14, 2022

Also troubles in Utrecht, Netherlands, tonight where Moroccan fans clashed with the police after their win over Portugal in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/DhKtJdnlyr — (@thecasualultra) December 10, 2022

