Reportedly 75% of Twitter Is Leaving After Musk’s “Hardcore” Letter

Yesterday, Elon Musk sent a letter overnight to his employees that he expected them to work long hours at high intensity. According to the letter, if they didn’t agree by 5 pm, they would get three months’ severance.

Kylie Robison, a tech reporter for Fortune Magazine reported on Twitter, “What I’m hearing from Twitter employees; It looks like roughly 75% of the remaining 3,700ish Twitter employees have not opted to stay after the “hardcore” email…”

“As we’re all very aware, folks on visas are stuck, so thats who makes up most of the roughly 25% (or less than 1,000….) expected to stay. The actual impact is not yet known — there have been no internal comms about what comes next. We’re nearly 2 hours post deadline.”

She tweeted again indicting that their badges were finally disabled.

“Employee’s badge access has been disabled until Monday. It does seem like there will be … not much left of the company by then.”

“Lets put this into perspective — at the beginning of this month, Twitter had 7,400 employees. Barely half way through the month, if 75% do actually stick to their decision today, the company will have shrunk by a whopping ~88%.”

Robison said that by 4 pm, “10% of the 3,700ish remaining employees deemed critical were called to a meeting an hour before the 5PM deadline today. The invite was sent around midnight but got cancelled by noon.”

She doesn’t actually know how many. We’ll find out soon.

#RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter are now trending on Twitter.

At the same time, the DOJ is investigating Tesla over claims the cars are self-driving.

