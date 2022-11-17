Twitter Employees Told to Work Long Intense Hours or Leave Tomorrow

The people who survived the purge at Twitter were told to plan to work long hours at high intensity. They must agree by tomorrow, or they will get their three months’ severance.

Twitter employees must fill out a Google form by Thursday, 5 p.m. ET, to indicate if they want to remain at the company and are willing to work an intense regimen, according to the overnight email from Mr. Musk that many employees woke up to on Wednesday, with the subject line “A Fork in the Road.” Those who opt not to commit would be given three months of severance, he said.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Mr. Musk wrote in the email, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.“

The free lunches, days of rest, work-at-home privileges, and other benefits were all canceled.

Twitter appeared to be heading for bankruptcy.

Musk fired employees who criticized him on slack channels. It’s attributed to his ego, but he has said in the past that negative employees cause a bad work environment.

So far, this affected about 20 people.

It's not clear how many people were affected; seems like it's more than 10 people but I'm working to learn more.

Ironically, the brazen censors of free speech they disagree with are concerned about their free speech. Alex Berenson sued Twitter over censorship and won. They were previously allowed to “communicate fearlessly to build trust.” Somehow, trashing your boss on slack channels and undermining the company doesn’t sound like it builds trust.

It's important to note that Twitter has long cultivated a culture of internal dissent: "Communicate fearlessly to build trust." No internal codes of conduct have changed since Elon took over. So this is all out of the blue.

