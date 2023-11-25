Restaurant That Kicked Out Sarah Sanders Is Closing But…Big But

It became known as the “Commie Cluck” after the owner kicked Sarah Sanders and her family out in between bites. It is now closing its doors.

The owners of Lexington, Virginia’s Red Hen restaurant, have announced that the business will shutter, and a new restaurant with a new name will pop up in its place. The only problem is it’s the same owners. It’s still commie cluck.

Matt Adams, the chef of The Red Hen, offered assurance amid the establishment’s closure, stating to the News-Gazette that while The Red Hen may be closing, its “core values will live on.”

Then-Press secretary Sarah Sanders and her family were kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in June 2018 by the owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, after triggered left-wing employees called her, insisting that she take action to remove the family from their midst. Leftist Wilkinson also happens to be Meryl Streep‘s cousin.

She didn’t just kick her out mid-meal; she stalked the family, screaming and yelling as they left, following them across the street to another restaurant to harass them some more.

What was really ironic was that she was tormenting Sanders’ in-laws, who are mostly liberals.

Wilkinson had to resign as director of the downtown Main Street she had been running. And Sara Sanders filed a complaint against her. Donald Trump wrote a review of her, and it wasn’t very good. He said the place was dirty.

At the time, Wilkinson told The Washington Post that she felt she’d arrived at “the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

In other words, if you don’t agree with her, you have got to go, and you can’t eat in her restaurant.

She never backed down. She wouldn’t let unsavory Trump supporters come into her restaurant.

