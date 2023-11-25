Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Prison, Seriously Injured

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, imprisoned in the death of George Floyd, was stabbed in prison and is seriously injured.

According to the Associated Press, he was stabbed by another prisoner. It happened at the Federal Correction Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, wrote in court documents last year that his client should be kept away from other prisoners.

The incident comes as Chauvin is trying to make another attempt to overturn the federal civil rights conviction.

If you’ve seen the movie The Fall of Minneapolis, which is about George Floyd’s death, you’ll wonder why he was even in prison. No, actually you’ll know why — the mob, politicians, and the media insisted on it. The mob threatened to burn the city down.

One astonishing revelation in the film is that the restraint he used, holding Floyd down with his knee, was an accepted practice the police were trained in. Everyone lied about that during the trial. For part of the time, he had his knee on his upper back, but the decision was in before the trial.

The autopsy showed he had an underlying illness and had enough fentanyl to kill three people. He also had other drugs in his system.

Recently, AG Keith Ellison admitted that he knew the case was not racial.

This could make you angry:

The Autopsy

George Floyd Autopsy (FULL … by Law&Crime

Related