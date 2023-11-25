The Return of the Granny Killer! Andrew Cuomo Is Back!

It looks like Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced governor of New York, who is responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home patients, is considering coming back onto the political stage. That’s been made clear lately. He’s been making appearances.

Rumor has it that he wants to run for mayor if Eric Adams falls, and Adams just might with this Turkish corruption situation brewing.

According to Politico, the former governor told allies he may want to run for New York City mayor if fellow Democrat Eric Adams sinks under the weight of a federal investigation.

Andrew Cuomo resigned more than two years ago amid allegations of sexual harassment and claims against his administration – mainly him – that he covered up the number of COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes after he mandated elderly sick with COVID into nursing homes instead of hospitals, although he had two empty hospitals, one on a ship, and another at the Jacob Javits Center.

A new poll circulated last week measuring how voters feel about him, his alleged accomplishments, and the controversy of his terrible actions.

For instance, in addition to killing grannies and covering it up, he signed a no-bail law so that all these criminals would immediately be able to run around our streets.

He denied all the allegations against him.

There were sexual allegations, but they were very weak. However, in terms of killing elderly people, they were quite strong, and he did lie about it repeatedly.

The communists in New York, of which there are many, want a more progressive mayor. As progressive and as bad as he was, he’s not bad enough.

However, it is believed he is competitive. For one thing, he is facing a discontented voter base. They are looking for something better. A Marist poll shows that only 37% of city voters approve of the job Adams is doing. Cuomo was fairly good with budgets, and that’s a plus, except he loves to tax the working stiff, and that’s a minus.

People think he’d be good on crime for some reason, but he likes criminals – he lets them out of jail. He let convicted cop killers out of prison – over 20. At the same time, he tries to destroy gunmakers and the right to own a gun if you’re a legal gun owner.

He’s also competitive because he’s a Queens boy.

His abandoning of the elderly and the cover-up should make him unacceptable. Cuomo is also tyrannical about everything.

The Cuomo camp also seems to be testing a primary against Kathy Hochul, who’s even worse than he is, and state attorney general Tish James, who is a lawless hack.

Cuomo, 65, has said, “Do I believe I could run for political office again? Yes, I think I have a lot of options, and there are a lot of issues I’m working on now that I care about. I haven’t ruled any in; I haven’t ruled any out,” he told Politico in October.

He’s a perfectly horrible human being, but so are Kathy Hochul, Eric Adams, and Tish James. At least New York is consistent, albeit communistic.

