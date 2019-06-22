Retired ICE Chief BLASTS DHS Chief Who Doesn’t Want the Deportations

Retired ICE Chief Tom Homan blasted the open borders mayors who came out to say they will resist any efforts to deport illegal aliens who were ordered by a court to leave the country. Mr. Homan really slammed the new acting DHS Chief Kevin McAleenan.

Mr. Homan unleashed a blistering attack against Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan who he believes leaked the news of the mass deportations planned for this weekend. These are aliens who had their court appearances and have received their deportation orders. Their families won’t be split up. Their entire families will be deported.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Saturday, Mr. Homan accused McAleenan of “resisting” ICE and said the leaks put the lives of agents at risk.

Homan has buried ICE agents and that is why he was infuriated about McAleenan leaking. Leaking the story of deportations, which is now on a two-week hold, puts their lives in danger.

McAleenan does worry more about the welfare of illegal aliens over abiding by the law. It’s his first priority. He is Kirstjen Nielsen redux.

McAleenan came out to say he was “wary” of the raids. WaPo said McAleenan has been urging ICE, an agency within his department, to conduct a narrower, more targeted operation. McAleenan really needs to shut up.

Trump needs to get rid of him.

Trump explained the two-week delay.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” President Donald J. Trump tweeted Saturday after defending the upcoming action all morning. “If not, Deportations start!”

The tweet came after days of pushback from Democrats and immigrant advocates about the deportation plan.